AirBoss of America Corp (BOS.TO)

BOS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.65CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$11.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
11,833
52-wk High
$14.00
52-wk Low
$9.62

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Airboss Of America announces Q2 2016 results and dividend
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Airboss Of America Corp : Airboss announces 2nd quarter 2016 results and dividend . Airboss Of America Corp qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.21 . Airboss Of America Corp qtrly diluted adjusted earnings per share $0.22 .Airboss Of America Corp says for Q2, consolidated net sales were $9.5 million, or 12.4%, lower than in q2 2015.  Full Article

Airboss of America appoints Daniel Gagnon as CFO
Saturday, 18 Jun 2016 

Airboss Of America Corp - : Appoints Daniel Gagnon to position of chief financial officer , effective June 20 .Gagnon will succeed Wendy Ford.  Full Article

Airboss Of America Corp Q1 adjusted EPS $0.19
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Airboss Of America Corp : Airboss Of America Corp qtrly net income per share $0.19 . Qtrly net sales $70.5 million versus $76.9 million . Airboss Of America Corp qtrly adjusted EPS $0.19 .Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $77.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Airboss of America sets quarterly dividend of C$0.065 per share
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Airboss Of America Corp : Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.065 per share .Airboss of America Corp. increases dividend by 8.3%.  Full Article

AirBoss of America Corp declares dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

AirBoss of America Corp:Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of C$0.06 per common share, to be paid April 14 to shareholders of record date at March 31.  Full Article

AirBoss of America Corp News

BRIEF-Airboss announces qtrly net sales $69.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $64.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

