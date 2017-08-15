Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Boskalis acquires subsea survey specialist Gardline

Aug 15 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV ::BOSKALIS ACQUIRES SUBSEA SURVEY SPECIALIST GARDLINE.HAS ACQUIRED ALL SHARES OF GARDLINE GROUP (GARDLINE) AS OF TODAY.CONSIDERATION PAID INCLUDING ASSUMED DEBT AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY GBP 40 MILLION.DOES NOT EXPECT TRANSACTION TO BE EBIT ACCRETIVE WITHIN NEXT FEW YEARS.

Boskalis reduces Fugro holding to 9.38 pct

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV : Boskalis reduces Fugro holding to 9.38 pct . Reduction was accomplished through a successful accelerated bookbuild via which 12,685,878 (15 pct) certificates of shares in Fugro ( shares) were placed with institutional investors at 14.50 euros ($15.42) per share .In relation to this transaction, Boskalis agreed to a 90 days lock-up period during which it may not dispose of shares in Fugro, subject to agreement with joint bookrunners.

Boskalis to commence execution social plan in November

Koninklijke Boskalis NV : Announced on Friday that CVC Vakmensen has agreed to the poroposed social plan regarding the earlier announced fleet rationalization . Boskalis will start the execution of the social plan in November . Says reduction of labor forces will depend on various factors .Says compulsary redundancies are unavoidable.

Boskalis announces new LNG fuelled harbor tugs and LNG bunkering contract

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV : Combination of new LNG fuelled harbor tugs and LNG bunkering contract .Royal Boskalis Westminster (Boskalis) joint ventures Keppel Smit Towage and Maju Maritime have ordered two LNG dual-fuel harbor tugs.

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster H1 EBITDA beats Reuters poll

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV : H1 revenue 1.17 billion euros ($1.32 billion) versus 1.28 billion euros in Reuters poll . H1 EBITDA 318 million euros versus 310 million euros in Reuters poll . H1 operating profit (EBIT) 182.4 million euros versus 162 million euros in Reuters poll . Order book at end of H1 2.70 billion euros versus 2.56 billion euros in Reuters poll . H1 net profit 147.5 million euros versus 306.5 million euros year ago . Expects the level of operating net profit in the second half of 2016 to approach the level achieved in the first half of the year . Fleet rationalization program will be implemented in the next two years, will involve vessels being taken out of service and the loss of 650 jobs . General market outlook for the coming period is expected to continue to be characterized by lower volumes of work and pressure on utilization rates and margins . Boskalis has signed an agreement for the sale of its 70% stake in Smit Amandla Marine . Sale Smit Amandla Marine is subject to the customary conditions and is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter .Capital expenditure is expected to be approximately 200 million euros in 2016, excluding acquisitions.

Boskalis Westminster wins 100 mln euro plus wind turbine contract in Scotland

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV : Secures contract award for in excess of 100 million euros ($110.2 million) for Aberdeen offshore wind farm project . Offshore project execution is scheduled to commence in September 2017 . Project will consist of eleven wind turbines with a capacity of 92.4 MW .Completion of project is expected in Q2 of 2018.

Boskalis Westminster decided to take 24 vessels out of service in coming two years

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV : Has been decided to take 24 vessels out of service in coming two years . "market outlook for Boskalis has changed drastically as a result of continuing low energy and commodity prices" - CEO . Boskalis has requested formal opinion of dutch works council and will invite trade unions to consult on a social plan in short term . Will result in loss of approximately 650 jobs worldwide during this period . To take 24 vessels out of service in 2016-2018 period, of which ten at dredging division and fourteen at offshore energy division . Compulsory redundancies cannot be ruled out .Fleet rationalization has no implications for Boskalis' strategy.

Boskalis Westminster appointed preferred offshore balance of plant contractor by Vattenfall

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV :Has been appointed preferred offshore balance of plant contractor by Vattenfall for construction of Aberdeen offshore wind farm.

Boskalis to reinforce Wadden Sea dike

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV : Boskalis to reinforce Wadden Sea dike between Eemshaven and Delfzijl .Contract carries a value of more than 60 million euros ($66.39 million), of which Boskalis' share is more than 40 million euros.

Court of Appeal rules in favour of Fugro and dismisses Boskalis' claim

Fugro NV : Court of Appeal rules in favour of Fugro and dismisses Boskalis' claim Further company coverage: [FUGRc.AS] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).