Hugo Boss CEO-no plans for more major store closures

Hugo Boss Ag : 20 stores it wants to shut are big shops with long-term rent contracts in Asia, Europe and North America . Hugo Boss CEO says not seen any impact yet from Brexit but could be risk if UK economy slows . Hugo Boss CEO says does not plan any further major store closures after current plan to shut 20 . Hugo Boss CEO says factory in turkey hasn't experienced any difficulties or delays in recent weeks Further company coverage: [BOSSn.DE] (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Hugo Boss confirms FY 2016 outlook

Hugo Boss AG:Outlook for FY 2016 confirmed.Group’s operating result (EBITDA before special items) is expected to decline by a low double-digit percentage rate in FY 2016.For FY 2016 it expects a low single-digit currency-adjusted percentage increase in sales compared to the prior year.

Hugo Boss comments on FY 2016 outlook, proposes stable dividend

Hugo Boss AG:Proposes stable dividend of 3.62 euros for 2015.Expects to be able to increase sales in fiscal year 2016 by a low-single-digit percentage rate, adjusted for currency effects.Expects 2016 EBITDA pre exceptionals to fall at low double digit rate.

Hugo Boss CEO Claus-Dietrich Lahrs steps down

Hugo Boss AG:​ CEO Claus-Dietrich Lahrs is stepping down.Bernd Hake to take responsibility for sales and retail as a new member of the managing board from March 1.Lahrs' other responsibilities would be taken on by other members of the board until a successor is found.

Hugo Boss comments on FY 2016, medium term outlook

Hugo Boss AG:Sales are forecasted to increase at a low single-digit percentage rate on a currency-adjusted basis in FY 2016.Now expects adjusted operating profit (EBITDA before special items) to decline at a low double-digit percentage rate compared to the prior year in FY 2016.Is confident to continue increasing sales in the medium term and to improve its margins again.Group no longer expects to improve its adjusted operating margin (EBITDA before special items in relation to sales) to a level of 25 pct in medium term.

Hugo Boss comments on FY 2015 outlook

Hugo Boss AG:Expects currency-adjusted sales to grow by between 3pct and 5pct for FY 2015.FY 2015 operating profit (EBITDA before special items) is expected to rise by between 3pct and 5pct.