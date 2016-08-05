Edition:
Hugo Boss AG (BOSSn.DE)

BOSSn.DE on Xetra

75.48EUR
5:19pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.95 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
€74.53
Open
€74.63
Day's High
€75.60
Day's Low
€74.60
Volume
59,842
Avg. Vol
283,577
52-wk High
€77.90
52-wk Low
€52.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hugo Boss CEO-no plans for more major store closures
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Hugo Boss Ag : 20 stores it wants to shut are big shops with long-term rent contracts in Asia, Europe and North America . Hugo Boss CEO says not seen any impact yet from Brexit but could be risk if UK economy slows . Hugo Boss CEO says does not plan any further major store closures after current plan to shut 20 . Hugo Boss CEO says factory in turkey hasn't experienced any difficulties or delays in recent weeks Further company coverage: [BOSSn.DE] (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Hugo Boss confirms FY 2016 outlook
Tuesday, 3 May 2016 

Hugo Boss AG:Outlook for FY 2016 confirmed.Group’s operating result (EBITDA before special items) is expected to decline by a low double-digit percentage rate in FY 2016.For FY 2016 it expects a low single-digit currency-adjusted percentage increase in sales compared to the prior year.  Full Article

Hugo Boss comments on FY 2016 outlook, proposes stable dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Hugo Boss AG:Proposes stable dividend of 3.62 euros for 2015.Expects to be able to increase sales in fiscal year 2016 by a low-single-digit percentage rate, adjusted for currency effects.Expects 2016 EBITDA pre exceptionals to fall at low double digit rate.  Full Article

Hugo Boss CEO Claus-Dietrich Lahrs steps down
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

Hugo Boss AG:​ CEO Claus-Dietrich Lahrs is stepping down.Bernd Hake to take responsibility for sales and retail as a new member of the managing board from March 1.Lahrs' other responsibilities would be taken on by other members of the board until a successor is found.  Full Article

Hugo Boss comments on FY 2016, medium term outlook
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 

Hugo Boss AG:Sales are forecasted to increase at a low single-digit percentage rate on a currency-adjusted basis in FY 2016.Now expects adjusted operating profit (EBITDA before special items) to decline at a low double-digit percentage rate compared to the prior year in FY 2016.Is confident to continue increasing sales in the medium term and to improve its margins again.Group no longer expects to improve its adjusted operating margin (EBITDA before special items in relation to sales) to a level of 25 pct in medium term.  Full Article

Hugo Boss comments on FY 2015 outlook
Tuesday, 3 Nov 2015 

Hugo Boss AG:Expects currency-adjusted sales to grow by between 3pct and 5pct for FY 2015.FY 2015 operating profit (EBITDA before special items) is expected to rise by between 3pct and 5pct.  Full Article

Hugo Boss AG News

German watchdog pursues charges in Hugo Boss insider trading probe

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 German financial watchdog Bafin said it was pressing insider trading charges relating to a drop last year in the price of Hugo Boss shares, confirming a Der Spiegel report.

