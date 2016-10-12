Bodycote : Appointment of Dominique Yates as group finance director designate and executive director . Yates will join board of Bodycote on 1 November 2016 . Yates will take up his new role as group finance director on 2 January 2017 succeeding David Landless .Landless announced his intention to retire from the board on Feb 25 2016 after serving 17 years.

Bodycote Plc : Board's expectation for results in 2016, at current exchange rates, is unchanged from time of 2015 annual results announcement in february . Group revenue for four months ended 30 april 2016 was 192.4 mln stg, 4.9 pct lower than same period last year .After taking into account group's exit from Brazil and restructuring actions announced in 2015, like-for-like revenues were lower by 2.7 pct (7.0 pct lower at constant exchange rates).