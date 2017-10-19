Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BP ‍says Carl-Henric Svanberg to retire as chairman​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - BP Plc ::‍CARL-HENRIC SVANBERG HAS INFORMED COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN​.‍SVANBERG WILL CHAIR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD IN MAY 2018 AND WILL REMAIN IN POSITION UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS IN POST​.‍IAN DAVIS, BP BOARD'S SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, WILL NOW LEAD PROCESS TO IDENTIFY AND APPOINT BP'S NEXT CHAIRMAN​.

BP Midstream sees IPO of 42.5 mln common units priced between $19 and $21 per common unit

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bp Plc :Sees IPO of 42.5 million common units priced between $19.00 and $21.00 per common unit - SEC filing.Intend to use estimated proceeds of about $804.8 million from offering to pay a distribution to bp Holdco.Board of general partner to adopt cash distribution policy to distribute minimum qtrly distribution of $0.2625 per unit.

BRIEF-Aker BP ‍produced 131,900 barrels of oil equivalents per day in Q3

Repeats to additional clients:‍Produced 131,900 barrels of oil equivalents per day in Q3 2017.Production volumes are subject to final re-allocation.

BP exec says production from the east coast R series fields to begin in 2020

Oct 9 (Reuters) - BP :Executive says production from the east coast R series fields to begin in 2020.Executive was speaking at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek in New Delhi..

BP reduces stake in New Zealand Refining Co

New Zealand Refining Company Ltd : BP reduces shareholding in NZR . Bp's reduction in shareholding does not affect existing contractual arrangements between refining NZ and BP . Trading halt will remain in place until bp files a substantial product holder notice confirming that it has sold shares . Was advised that BP was conducting a process overnight to reduce its shareholding in refining nz by selling up to 11.1% of 21.19% it held .If full parcel of 11.1% of shares is sold, BP would be left with 10.09% of shares in refining NZ.

BP extends agreement with Accenture as its provider of business process services

Accenture Plc : Accenture-BP extended agreement by 2 years for co to serve as its global provider of finance and accounting business process services through 2021 .Press release - BP extends agreement with Accenture as its global provider of business process services for finance and accounting through 2021.

BP CFO sees potentially two more final investment decisions this year

Bp Plc : Bp cfo gilvary says expects modest improvement in refining margins next year . Bp cfo gilvary says will probably hit $7 billion cost saving target against 2014 earlier than end 2017 . Bp cfo gilvary says once financials back in balance in 2017 company will consider share buybacks . Bp cfo gilvary says assets for disposals include midstream, property . Bp cfo gilvary says potentially completing 5 final investment decisions this year, fids will ramp up next year . Bp cfo gilvary says rig cancellations costs in q3 were "north of" $150 million Further company coverage: [BP.L] (London Equities Newsroom) ((+44 20 7542 7717;)).

BP Plc : Downstream expect a higher level of turnaround activity compared with Q3, and that industry refining margins will continue to be under pressure in Q4 . Petrochemicals business reported an underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax of $78 million for Q3 .Lubricants business reported an underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax of $370 million for Q3.

BP Plc : BP's third-quarter replacement cost (RC) profit was $1,661 million, compared with $1,234 million a year ago . After adjusting for a net gain for non-operating items of $949 million and net unfavourable fair value accounting effects of $221 million . After adjusting for a net charge for non-operating items of $2,648 million and net unfavourable fair value accounting effects of $608 million (both on a post-tax basis), underlying RC profit for nine months was $2,185 million . Says net pre-tax charge of $189 million for Q3 . Net cash provided by operating activities for Q3 and nine months was $2.5 billion and $8.3 billion respectively . Says net debt. at Sept. 30, 2016 was $32.4 billion, compared with $25.6 billion a year ago. Net debt ratio. at 30 September 2016 was 25.9% . BP today announced a quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per ordinary share ($0.600 per ADS), which is expected to be paid on 16 december 2016 . Q3 capital expenditure on an accruals basis. for Q3 was $3.7 billion, of which organic capital expenditure. was $3.6 billion, compared with $4.3 billion for same period in 2015 . For nine months, capital expenditure on an accruals basis was $11.8 billion, of which organic capital expenditure was $11.5 billion, compared with $13.3 billion for same period in 2015 . Disposal proceeds, as per cash flow statement, were $0.6 billion for Q3 and $2.2 billion for nine months.

Aker BP core Q3 result above forecast, to pay $0.185 dividend/quarter

Aker Bp Asa : q3 revenues $248 million (reuters poll $258 million) . q3 ebitda $179 million (reuters poll $173 million) . q3 production of 112.6 mboepd including BP Norge . The newly merged company is on track with the integration process and the board of directors proposes a dividend of usd 125 million, split equally for december 2016 and march 2017 . This translates into a dividend per share (dps) of usd 0.185 per quarter . The company aims to sustain a minimum dividend level of usd 250 million per year going forward, payable quarterly and to increase this level once johan sverdrup is in production . Says maturing snadd towards pdo in 2017 . Says building a potential new core area north of alvheim . Says assessing aker bp’s capital structure going forward with the aim to lower cost of capital over time . expects full year 2016 (bp norge included for 12 months) capex to be usd 910 - 930 million . says exploration expenditures are expected to be usd 240 - 260 million in 2016 . says production guidance for 2016 is expected between 118 and 120 mboepd . says production cost is expected to average about 13 usd per barrel of oil equivalent . says capex for johan sverdrup project continue to come down and break-even oil price for phase one is now estimated to be below usd 25 per barrel.