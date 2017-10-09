Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.BO)
509.00INR
3:29pm IST
Rs0.60 (+0.12%)
Rs508.40
Rs508.00
Rs519.50
Rs507.05
69,261
297,190
Rs546.15
Rs399.33
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BPCL says fire broke out at co's marine oil terminal at Jawahar Dweep on Oct 6
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Bharat Petroleum Corp June-qtr profit up about 11 pct
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Southern Online Bio Technologies gets LOI from Bharat Petroleum for supply of bio diesel
Southern Online Bio Technologies Ltd
Bharat Petroleum gets members' nod for bonus share issue
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Moody's says India's GDP growth challenged by lackluster global demand
Moody's: moody's: india's gdp growth challenged by lackluster global demand, high leverage . "growth will be adversely affected by high leverage of some large corporates also weighs on credit demand" . India's medium-term potential to be supported by gradual implementation of further targeted policy reforms, thereby improving business environment .Any effects of brexit on india to be limited because exports to uk and rest of eu account for 0.4% and 1.7% of india's gdp respectively. Full Article
Bharat Petroleum seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
India's Bharat Petroleum March-qtr profit down about 11 pct
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
India's oil imports hit record high in September - trade
NEW DELHI India imported a record 4.83 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in September as several refiners resumed operations after extensive maintenance to meet rising local fuel demand.