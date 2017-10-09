Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BPCL says fire broke out at co's marine oil terminal at Jawahar Dweep on Oct 6

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :Says fire accident happened at co's marine oil terminal at Jawahar Dweep on Oct 6.Says group of personnel from co, Mumbai Port Trust and mutual aid responsive group engaged at site to control situation‍​.No major impact on co's operations; suitable insurance cover available for petroleum stocks involved in accident.

Bharat Petroleum Corp June-qtr profit up about 11 pct

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd : Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd says June-quarter net profit 26.21 billion rupees . Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd says June-quarter total income from operations 570.16 billion rupees . Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 22.51 billion rupees . Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd - net profit in June-quarter last year was 23.61 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 588.18 billion rupees . Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd - June-quarter average gross refining margin $6.09 per barrel .

Southern Online Bio Technologies gets LOI from Bharat Petroleum for supply of bio diesel

Southern Online Bio Technologies Ltd : Received LOI from Bharat Petroleum Corp for supply of 2250 kilo liters of bio diesel from July to September 2016 . Tender valid upto March 2017; order is further extendable for two quarters with an expected order value to be 310 million rupees .

Bharat Petroleum gets members' nod for bonus share issue

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares by way of capitalisation of reserves .

Moody's says India's GDP growth challenged by lackluster global demand

Moody's: moody's: india's gdp growth challenged by lackluster global demand, high leverage . "growth will be adversely affected by high leverage of some large corporates also weighs on credit demand" . India's medium-term potential to be supported by gradual implementation of further targeted policy reforms, thereby improving business environment .Any effects of brexit on india to be limited because exports to uk and rest of eu account for 0.4% and 1.7% of india's gdp respectively.

Bharat Petroleum seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .

India's Bharat Petroleum March-qtr profit down about 11 pct

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd : India's Bharat Petroleum Corp ltd March-quarter net profit 25.49 billion rupees; net sales 441.46 billion rupees . Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 19.77 billion rupees . Average gross refining margin during the year ended 31st March 2016 is $6.59 per barrel . Recommended issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 . Recommended dividend of 15 rupees per share .