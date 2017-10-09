Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bpost to acquire Radial

Oct 9 (Reuters) - BPOST SA ::BPOST TO ACCELERATE THE EXPANSION OF ITS E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS BUSINESS WITH THE ACQUISITION OF RADIAL.‍BPOST WILL ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES OF RADIAL FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $820 MILLION​.‍EXPECTED NORMALIZED ANNUAL REVENUES OF RADIAL FOR 2017 ARE FORECASTED BETWEEN $970 AND $1,020 MILLION.THE EXPECTED NORMALIZED EBITDA OF RADIAL IS FORECASTED TO BE BETWEEN $65 AND $70 MILLION IN 2017​​.‍TRANSACTION WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS PER SHARE AS FROM 2020​.‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN LAST QUARTER OF 2017, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS.​.

bpost acquires 100% of DynaGroup

Bpost SA : bpost and DynaGroup sign an agreement on the acquisition by bpost of 100% of the shares of DynaGroup .Goal of the acquisition is to strengthen the bpost parcel division with new complementary logistical knowhow and accelerate the international development of DynaGroup's growth platform.

PostNL acknowledges bpost’s press release of today

PostNL NV : Acknowledges bpost’s press release of today .Postnl was unpleasantly surprised by the rumours in the media yesterday that bpost would be preparing a possible offer.

Bpost Q2 EBITDA stable at 159.4 million euros

Bpost SA : Q2 EBITDA 159.4 million euros ($176.47 million) versus 159.8 million euros year ago . Q2 net profit 87.9 million euros versus 91.2 million euros year ago . Q2 revenue 591.9 million euros versus 597.6 million euros year ago . Q2 EBITDA margin 26.9 percent versus 26.7 percent year ago . H1 parcel revenue 175.3 million euros versus 164.5 million euros year ago . H1 domestic mail revenue 718.0 million euros versus 735.3 million euros year ago . For 2016 expects recurring EBITDA and dividend for 2016 at least at the same high levels as 2015 . Expects to be able to realize at least same results and dividend as last year . For 2016 expects underlying domestic mail volume decline around 5 percent . Expects double digit volume growth in domestic parcels and continued growth supported by acquisitions in international parcels for 2016 . Gross capex is expected to be around 80.0 million euros for 2016 Further company coverage: [BPOST.BR] ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

bpost NV - Cost savings boost Bpost's first quarter earnings - Reuters News

bpost NV:Belgian postal operator Bpost on Monday unveiled a core profit above analyst expectations, after it saved money on wages and transportation costs.The group, majority owned by the Belgian state, said it had reduced the number of employees by 355 compared to the same period last year and lowered transport costs by 4.2 percent.Overall, core profit (EBITDA) was 175.9 million euros ($202.46 million) in the first quarter, a 1.8 percent increase compared to last year and just above a company-compiled consensus of 11 analysts, which had expected 171 million euros on average.The group maintained its outlook for its EBITDA and dividend in 2016 to be at the same level as last year.

bpost NV confirms FY 2016 outlook

bpost NV:Outlook FY 2016 maintained.Says slow down in of international parcels, mainly due to flows from us which are hampered by strong USD.Says confident that it will be able to face the future challenges of 2016.

bpost NV proposes FY 2015 dividend; gives FY 2016 outlook

bpost NV:Proposes total FY 2015 dividend of 1.29 euros gross per share.Sees FY 2016 recurring EBITDA and dividend at same level as in 2015.

Lagardere Travel Retail sells press distribution businesses in Belgium to bpost

Lagardere SCA:Lagardere Travel Retail sells its press distribution businesses in Belgium.‍Announces it has signed an agreement to sell its Belgium distribution subsidiary to Bpost group​.‍Businesses covered by this divestment project generated consolidated revenues of about 440 million euros in 2014.

bpost announces interim dividend

bpost NV:Announces the payment of an interim dividend of 1.05 euro gross per share.Ex-dividend date: 8 December 2015, payment date: 10 December 2015.Board of directors also confirmed its intention to maintain the total dividend for FY 2015 at least at the same level like 2014.

bpost comments on FY 2015 guidance

bpost NV:Confirms abition to achieve at least same level of dividend payment.Expects net capex below 90 million euros.FY 2015 capex: 87.78 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says will maintain recurring EBITDA at least the level achieved in 2014.Expects domestic parcels volume growth to hit double digits for 2015.Expects underlying domestic mail volume decline to be less than -6 pct.