Bpost SA (BPOST.BR)
23.91EUR
9:05pm IST
€-0.12 (-0.50%)
€24.03
€24.04
€24.18
€23.88
190,778
285,113
€25.28
€20.59
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bpost to acquire Radial
Oct 9 (Reuters) - BPOST SA
bpost acquires 100% of DynaGroup
Bpost SA
PostNL acknowledges bpost’s press release of today
PostNL NV
Bpost Q2 EBITDA stable at 159.4 million euros
Bpost SA
bpost NV - Cost savings boost Bpost's first quarter earnings - Reuters News
bpost NV:Belgian postal operator Bpost on Monday unveiled a core profit above analyst expectations, after it saved money on wages and transportation costs.The group, majority owned by the Belgian state, said it had reduced the number of employees by 355 compared to the same period last year and lowered transport costs by 4.2 percent.Overall, core profit (EBITDA) was 175.9 million euros ($202.46 million) in the first quarter, a 1.8 percent increase compared to last year and just above a company-compiled consensus of 11 analysts, which had expected 171 million euros on average.The group maintained its outlook for its EBITDA and dividend in 2016 to be at the same level as last year. Full Article
bpost NV confirms FY 2016 outlook
bpost NV:Outlook FY 2016 maintained.Says slow down in of international parcels, mainly due to flows from us which are hampered by strong USD.Says confident that it will be able to face the future challenges of 2016. Full Article
bpost NV proposes FY 2015 dividend; gives FY 2016 outlook
bpost NV:Proposes total FY 2015 dividend of 1.29 euros gross per share.Sees FY 2016 recurring EBITDA and dividend at same level as in 2015. Full Article
Lagardere Travel Retail sells press distribution businesses in Belgium to bpost
Lagardere SCA:Lagardere Travel Retail sells its press distribution businesses in Belgium.Announces it has signed an agreement to sell its Belgium distribution subsidiary to Bpost group.Businesses covered by this divestment project generated consolidated revenues of about 440 million euros in 2014. Full Article
bpost announces interim dividend
bpost NV:Announces the payment of an interim dividend of 1.05 euro gross per share.Ex-dividend date: 8 December 2015, payment date: 10 December 2015.Board of directors also confirmed its intention to maintain the total dividend for FY 2015 at least at the same level like 2014. Full Article
bpost comments on FY 2015 guidance
bpost NV:Confirms abition to achieve at least same level of dividend payment.Expects net capex below 90 million euros.FY 2015 capex: 87.78 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says will maintain recurring EBITDA at least the level achieved in 2014.Expects domestic parcels volume growth to hit double digits for 2015.Expects underlying domestic mail volume decline to be less than -6 pct. Full Article
Belgium's Bpost buys U.S. e-commerce firm Radial for $820 million
BRUSSELS Bpost , Belgium's national postal deliverer, said on Monday it has agreed to buy U.S.-based e-commerce service provider Radial for $820 million including debt.