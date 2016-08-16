Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brookfield property renews normal course issuer bid

Brookfield Property Partners Lp : Brookfield Property Partners renews normal course issuer bid . Intention to renew its prior normal course issuer bid for a further one-year period .During 12 month period commencing Aug. 18, 2016 and ending Aug. 17, 2017, company may purchase up to 13.1 million LP units.

Starwood Capital Group-Brookfield JV agrees to sell Interhotel portfolio in Germany

Starwood Capital Group : Starwood Capital Group Says Terms Of Transaction Which is expected to be completed in august 2016-were not disclosed .Starwood Capital Group-Brookfield JV agrees to sell interhotel portfolio in germany.

Brookfield Property Partners posts Q1 FFO of $0.31/unit

Brookfield Property Partners LP : Brookfield Property Partners reports first quarter 2016 results . Qtrly company FFO per unit $0.31 . Qtrly net income attributable to unitholders per unit $0.35 . Q1 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly NOI $636 million versus $547 million.