(Adds details from Mexico on bourse record high) By Sheky Espejo and Bruno Federowski MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, July 25 Mexico's stock market hit a fresh record high on Tuesday, boosted by expectations of good earnings, while Brazil's stocks hit a one-month high as commodity price gains lifted shares of local blue-chips Vale SA and Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC stock index rose for the third straight session, inching up by 0.09 percent from Monday, as data sh