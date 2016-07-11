Edition:
India

Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L)

BRBY.L on London Stock Exchange

1,905.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,905.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,853,101
52-wk High
1,908.00
52-wk Low
1,367.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Smith & Nephew says CFO Julie Brown to leave for Burberry
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Smith & Nephew Plc : Julie Brown, chief financial officer, will be leaving company in Jan. 2017 to join Burberry as chief operating and financial officer .Search for a successor to Julie is underway, and a further announcement will be made in due course.  Full Article

Burberry Group names Marco Gobbetti as CEO; to join in 2017
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Burberry Group Plc : Marco Gobbetti appointed chief executive officer . Christopher Bailey to become president & chief creative officer . Christopher and Marco will report directly to chairman . Gobbetti will join board upon arrival from a date in 2017 as soon as he is contractually able to do so .Christopher will transition to his new role at that time and will remain on board.  Full Article

Burberry names Smith & Nephew's Julie Brown as new CFO
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Burberry Group Plc : Julie Brown appointed as new chief operating & financial officer . Reporting to chief executive officer, Julie Brown will join business and board in early 2017 . Julie is currently chief financial officer at global medical technology business Smith And Nephew Plc .Says Julie qualified with KPMG before working at ICI and AstraZeneca Plc.  Full Article

Burberry says COO John Smith to step down from board
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Burberry Group Plc : Directorate change . John Smith, chief operating officer, to step down from board .Smith will leave company and step down from board by summer 2017.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Burberry Group PLC News

Britain's FTSE falls as consumer stocks falter, Greene King drowns sorrows

LONDON, Sept 8 A fall in mining stocks put pressure on Britain's top share index on Friday, while British consumer-facing stocks came into sharp focus after pub operator Greene King's shares plunged following a bleak trading update.

» More BRBY.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials