Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd (BRFL.NS)

BRFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

121.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.35 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
Rs120.10
Open
Rs121.90
Day's High
Rs123.35
Day's Low
Rs118.30
Volume
58,353
Avg. Vol
140,728
52-wk High
Rs164.90
52-wk Low
Rs110.50

Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd News

BRIEF-Bombay Rayon Fashions approves issuance of shares to SBI under S4A scheme

* Says approved issuance of up to 19.3 million shares to State Bank of India under S4A scheme Source text - http://bit.ly/2gjl4U1 Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
