Berger Paints India Ltd (BRGR.NS)
264.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs2.65 (+1.01%)
Rs261.90
Rs261.90
Rs265.90
Rs259.00
244,478
619,953
Rs274.15
Rs177.95
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Berger Paints India Dec qtr consol profit down about 2 pct
Berger Paints India Ltd
Berger Paints India June-qtr consol profit up about 55 pct
Berger Paints India Ltd
Berger Paints India gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares
Berger Paints India Ltd
Berger Paints India March-qtr consol profit up about 60 pct
Berger Paints India Ltd
BRIEF-Berger Paints India June-qtr profit down about 8 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.05 billion rupees versus 1.14 billion rupees last year