Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brigade Enterprises June-qtr consol profit falls

Brigade Enterprises Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 201.9 million rupees versus 258.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 4.41 billion rupees versus 4.21 billion rupees last year .

Brigade Enterprises approves hiving off of co's hospitality business into unit

Brigade Enterprises Ltd : Board has approved in-principle the hiving off of the hospitality business of the company in to a wholly owned subsidiary .

Brigade Enterprises Ltd declares interim dividend

Brigade Enterprises Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 2.00 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each (20%) for the financial year 2015-16.Says further, interim dividend will be paid on or before March 30, 2016.