India's Britannia Industries consol March-qtr profit rises 6 pct

May 25 (Reuters) - Britannia Industries Ltd ::Consol March quarter net profit 2.11 billion rupees.Consol March quarter total income 23.50 billion rupees.Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.99 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 22.25 billion rupees last year.Recommended dividend of 22 rupees per share.Says growth in international business continued to be under pressure in quarter.

ITC Ltd says filed suit against Britannia

ITC Ltd : Filed suit against Britannia as Britannia copied trade dress and colour combination of ITC's 'Sunfeast Farmlite Digestive All Good' biscuit . Suit against Britannia is not likely impact operations of co .

Britannia Industries says it doesn't use potassium bromate/iodate in bread recipes

Britannia Industries Ltd : Doesn't use potassium bromate/iodate as ingredient in any of bread recipes;FSSAI stipulates usage of potassium bromate/iodate at 50 PPM MAX .

Britannia Industries Ltd : India's Britannia Industries Ltd says March-quarter consol net profit 1.90 billion rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 21.90 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 20 rupees per share .