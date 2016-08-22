Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Birla Corp buys shares of RCCPL from RIL
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Birla Corporation Ltd : Acquired 100% equity shares of RCCPL from RIL . RCCPL has become a wholly owned material subsidiary of Birla Corporation Limited .  Full Article

Birla Corporation Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Birla Corp March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 591.5 million rupees versus profit 1.06 billion rupees year ago

