Brimstone Investment and Stadio says agreement to ‍acquire MBS Education​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd ‍​:‍BRIMSTONE AND STADIO HOLDINGS HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH COÖPERATIVE APOLLO GLOBAL NETHERLANDS U.A.​.AGREEMENT INCLUDES WITH ‍COÖPERATIVE APOLLO GLOBAL NETHERLANDS U.A., ENCOSOLVE PROPRIETARY AND MBS EDUCATION INVESTMENTS.AGREEMENT IS TO ‍ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MBS EDUCATION​.‍PURCHASE CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR BRIMSTONE'S 30% STAKE IN MILPARK IS R96 MILLION AND WILL BE SETTLED FROM EXISTING CASH RESOURCES​.

Stadio says agrrement for Milpark SPV to acquire 100% of MBS Education​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - STADIO HOLDINGS LTD :AGRREMENT FOR ‍MILPARK SPV TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MBS EDUCATION​.DEAL FOR 320 MILLION RAND.‍CONSIDERATION WILL BE SETTLED IN CASH BY MILPARK SPV BY WAY OF ELECTRONIC FUNDS TRANSFER​.

Brimstone Investment says H1 operating profit up 103 pct

Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd : Unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30 2016 . H1 operating profit increased by 103 pct . Profit for H1 of 48.3 mln rand compared to a loss of 480.1 mln rand year ago .In line with previous years, no interim dividend is declared for half year.

Brimstone Investment sees H1 HEPS between 10.45-12.54 cents

Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd : Further trading statement .For six months ended June 30 2016 sees HEPS of between 10.45 cents-12.54 cents, compared to a headline loss per share of 213.2 cents.

Brimstone Investment Corp says H1 HEPS to be positive

Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd : Headline earnings per share for six months ended June 30 2016 to be positive (an improvement of more than 100 pct) .Prior comparative period, six months ended June 30, reflected loss of 204.7 cents per share and a headline loss of 213.2 cents per share.