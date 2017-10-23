Bharat Rasayan Ltd (BRSN.NS)
BRSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,158.05INR
23 Oct 2017
3,158.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-51.95 (-1.62%)
Rs-51.95 (-1.62%)
Prev Close
Rs3,210.00
Rs3,210.00
Open
Rs3,270.00
Rs3,270.00
Day's High
Rs3,340.00
Rs3,340.00
Day's Low
Rs3,132.00
Rs3,132.00
Volume
759
759
Avg. Vol
1,639
1,639
52-wk High
Rs3,698.00
Rs3,698.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,620.40
Rs1,620.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Bharat Rasayan seeks shareholders' nod for continuation of Sat Narain Gupta as MD, chairman
* Seeks shareholders' nod for continuation of sat narain gupta as md and chairman Source text: http://bit.ly/2wX9PI5 Further company coverage: