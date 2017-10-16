Edition:
India

Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS)

BRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

497.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs23.60 (+4.98%)
Prev Close
Rs473.75
Open
Rs475.00
Day's High
Rs501.40
Day's Low
Rs475.00
Volume
26,645,509
Avg. Vol
4,500,028
52-wk High
Rs501.40
52-wk Low
Rs283.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :Says ‍Bharti Airtel and Millicom announce deal closure to combine operations in Ghana​.Says Roshi Motman, current CEO of Tigo Ghana, will be new CEO of joint entity​.  Full Article

Bharti Airtel approves scheme of amalgamation between Tikona Digital Networks and co ‍​‍​
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd :Says board approved scheme of amalgamation between Tikona Digital Networks and co ‍​‍​.  Full Article

OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
Saturday, 17 Jun 2017 

Removes reference to Reliance Jio after COAI says did not get May data from Co:Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body.Idea Cellular adds 190,043 subscribers in May - Industry body.Bharti Airtel adds 2.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body.Aircel adds 173,091 subscribers in May - industry body.  Full Article

OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
Saturday, 17 Jun 2017 

Removes reference to Reliance Jio after COAI says did not get May data from Co:Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body.Idea Cellular adds 190,043 subscribers in May - Industry body.Bharti Airtel adds 2.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body.Aircel adds 173,091 subscribers in May - industry body.  Full Article

Bharti Airtel says Sept-qtr mobile services India revenue 147.35 bln rupees
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

Bharti Airtel: Sept-quarter mobile services India revenue 147.35 billion rupees . Sept quarter Africa growth of 4.7% Y-O-Y on underlying basis. . Sept-quarter consol EBITDA margin at 38.4 percent, up 3.7 percent Y-O-Y . Sept-qtr consolidated mobile data revenues at 45.36 bln rupees .To evaluate options for monetization of significant stake in Infratel.  Full Article

Bharti Airtel Sept-qtr consol profit down about 5 pct
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

Bharti Airtel Ltd : Sept quarter PAT 33.10 billion rupees . Sept quarter consol net profit 14.61 billion rupees . Sept quarter consol net sales 246.52 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 13.69 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 15.36 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 238.36 billion rupees .The PAT alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE.  Full Article

Bharti Airtel says slowdown in mobile business due to free services offered by new operator
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

Bharti Airtel Ltd : Exec says mobile business has experienced a slowdown in growths due to free services being offered by a new operator Further company coverage: [BRTI.NS] (Bengaluru newsroom) ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Bharti Airtel says HC division of Bangladesh supreme court approved merger of Airtel Bangaldesh into Robi Axalta
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Bharti Airtel Ltd : High court division of Bangladesh supreme court approved merger of Airtel Bangaldesh into Robi Axalta .  Full Article

Bharti Airtel adds about 1.07 mln subscribers in July - industry body
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA: Bharti Airtel Ltd adds about 1.07 million subscribers in July - industry body . Vodafone India unit adds 326,557 subscribers in July - industry body . Idea Cellular Ltd adds 256,170 subscribers in July - industry body . Aircel adds 403,603 Mobile subscribers in July - industry body . Telenor India unit adds 19,049 subscribers in July - industry body . Further company coverage [BRTI.NS IDEA.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

Verizon Digital Media Services partners with Airtel to launch new points of presence
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Verizon Digital Media Services : Verizon Digital Media Services partners with Airtel to further expand into India with four new points of presence .  Full Article

Bharti Airtel Ltd News

BRIEF-Bharti airtel adds about 1 mln subscribers in September - industry body

* Bharti Airtel Ltd adds about 1 million subscribers in September, total mobile subscribers at September end about 282 mln - industry body

» More BRTI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials