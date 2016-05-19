Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)
352.00GBp
3:23pm IST
0.50 (+0.14%)
351.50
352.20
353.60
351.20
18,305
335,836
368.00
251.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Brewin Dolphin holdings H1 pretax profit fell 42.2 pct to 21.5 mln stg
Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc
Brewin Dolphin Q3 funds under management up 3.7 pct
LONDON, July 26 British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday posted a 3.7 percent rise in third-quarter total assets to 39.2 billion pounds ($51.03 billion), helped by net inflows of new client money.