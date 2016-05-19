Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc : H1 pretax profit fell 42.2 percent to 21.5 million pounds . H1 adjusted pretax profit 28.4 million pounds versus 32.4 million pounds year ago . Total funds 32.8 billion pounds, up 2.5 percent (fy 2015: 32 billion pounds . Discretionary funds at 25.9 billion pounds, up 4.4 percent (fy 2015: 24.8 billion) . Total net discretionary funds inflows, excluding transfers, were 0.4 billion representing an annualised growth rate of 3.2 percent (h1 2015: 4.2 percent . Other income declined by 39.7 percent to 11.1 million pounds (h1 2015: 18.4 million pounds) . Group is in hiring mode and focused on a balance of direct and intermediary-led growth to increase discretionary funds by a third over next five years. . Now manages £25.9 billion on a discretionary basis . Begun to actively expand client-facing resources by hiring investment managers and financial planners .Interim dividend 3.85 pence per share.