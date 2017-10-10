Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's BSE says unit signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd :Says unit Marketplace Tech signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution, BEST.

BSE seeks shareholders' nod to re-appoint Ashishkumar Chauhan as MD, CEO

Sept 18 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd ::Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Ashishkumar Chauhan as Managing Director & CEO.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd sets IPO price band

June 11 (Reuters) - Central Depository Services (India) Ltd : :Central Depository Services (India) Ltd sets IPO price band at 145 rupees to 149 rupees a share - public notice.

BSE Ltd Dec qtr profit falls

BSE Ltd : Says declares interim dividend of INR 5 per share . Dec quarter net profit 637.3 million rupees versus profit 766.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income 1.75 billion rupees versus 1.61 billion rupees year ago.