Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (BSMXB.MX)
BSMXB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
29.38MXN
30 Jan 2018
29.38MXN
30 Jan 2018
Change (% chg)
$0.09 (+0.31%)
$0.09 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$29.29
$29.29
Open
$29.58
$29.58
Day's High
$29.58
$29.58
Day's Low
$29.00
$29.00
Volume
2,999,726
2,999,726
Avg. Vol
4,145,120
4,145,120
52-wk High
$38.60
$38.60
52-wk Low
$27.51
$27.51
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV hires Didier Mena as Chief Financial Officer
Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV:Says Didier Mena has been hired as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Pedro Moreno, Vice President of Administration and Finance. Full Article