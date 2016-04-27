Edition:
Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (BSMXB.MX)

BSMXB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

29.38MXN
30 Jan 2018
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$29.29
Open
$29.58
Day's High
$29.58
Day's Low
$29.00
Volume
2,999,726
Avg. Vol
4,145,120
52-wk High
$38.60
52-wk Low
$27.51

Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV hires Didier Mena as Chief Financial Officer
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 

Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV:Says Didier Mena has been hired as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Pedro Moreno, Vice President of Administration and Finance.  Full Article

