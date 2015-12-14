Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSSL.NS)
BSSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
69.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs11.60 (+19.97%)
Prev Close
Rs58.10
Open
Rs65.30
Day's High
Rs69.70
Day's Low
Rs64.00
Volume
6,291,373
Avg. Vol
1,561,269
52-wk High
Rs102.70
52-wk Low
Rs36.45
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bhushan Steel Ltd dips after NGT orders closure of its Ghaziabad unit - Business Standard
Bhushan Steel Ltd:Shares of Bhushan Steel have dropped 3.6% to Rs 43.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the closure of Bhushan Steel’s facility in Sahibabad industrial area for 4 weeks - Business Standard.According to media reports, an application filed before NGT alleges that the industries in Ghaziabad around the Sahibabad area has contaminated the ground water thus making it contaminated - Business Standard.The application further states that the ground water is being extracted in high quantity without permission from CGWA. - Business Standard. Full Article
MEDIA-India's Tata Steel, JSW Steel, 2 foreign firms show interest in Bhushan Power & Steel, Bhushan Steel - Financial Express
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy