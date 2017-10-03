Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BTB announces $22 mln bought deal of trust units

Oct 2 (Reuters) - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust ::BTB announces $22 million bought deal of trust units.‍REIT is finalising its due diligence to buy retail property located in quebec city region for $35.9 million excluding transaction fees​.Agreement to issue to public, on a bought deal basis 4.84 million trust units at a price of $4.55 per unit.Net proceeds from offering will be used to repay a portion of amounts outstanding on its acquisition line of credit.Expected about $23.3 million of purchase price for retail property deal will be financed by new mortgage on property .

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces its distribution for the month of March 2016

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust:Says monthly cash distribution for the month of March 2016 is $0.035 per unit.Cash distribution will be paid on April 15 to unitholders of record date as on March 31.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces sale of two commercial properties

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust:Announces the sale of two commercial properties located at 2212-2226 Dollard Street in Montreal and 2004-2016 René-Laennec Blvd in Laval in province of Québec for total proceeds of $6.125 million.Net proceeds of approximately $2 million will be used by BTB to pay down the currently outstanding balance under its acquisition credit facility.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces sale of two commercial properties

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust:Announces the sale of two commercial properties.Says net proceeds will be mainly allocated to the partial repayment of the acquisition credit facility.Sale of two commercial properties for total proceeds of $7.6 million.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust announces public offering of $25 million of convertible debentures

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust:Announces public offering of $25 million of convertible debentures.Will use net proceeds from offering to redeem $23 million series c convertible debentures due January 31, 2016.Estate investment - to issue to public $25.0 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2020.Debentures will mature on December 31, 2020.Debentures will bear an interest rate of 7.15% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 31.