BTG Plc : Settlement of U.S. investigation into LC Bead . Unit Biocompatibles subsidiary reached a settlement with U.S. government in relation to department of justice's investigation of marketing of LC Bead . Says Biocompatibles has agreed to settle all allegations and consequently to pay a total penalty of $36 mln .Investigation focused on period pre-dating BTG's acquisition of Biocompatibles in January 2011.

BTG PLC : Says received approval from Health Canada for DC Bead Lumi . Says anticipates securing regulatory clearances for additional radiopaque bead products in other markets worldwide .Says look forward to providing DC Bead Lumi to Canadian physicians during second half of 2016.

BTG Plc : FY pretax profit 57.5 million STG versus 26.7 million STG year ago .FY revenue rose 22 percent to 447.5 million STG.

Btg Plc :Galil Medical announces agreement to acquisition by Btg Plc.

BTG Plc : Acquisition . BTG Plc acquires Galil Medical, a leader in cryoablation . Will also pay up to $25.5 mln (£17.6m) in future regulatory and commercial milestone payments in respect of period to 31 December 2018 . BTG expects Galil Medical to be profitable and transaction to be earnings accretive in first full year of ownership. . Will acquire Galil Medical for an initial cash consideration of $84.5 mln (£58.3m) . Acquisition will be funded from BTG's existing cash resources .Evercore Partners International LLP advised BTG on transaction..

BTG plc:Announces the outcome of the RENEW study, the pivotal US randomised controlled clinical trial comparing the safety and efficacy of the PneumRx endobronchial coil implant (EBCI) with a medical therapy control group in patients with homogeneous and/or heterogeneous severe emphysema.All primary and secondary endpoints of the study were met.