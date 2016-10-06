Edition:
BTG's Biocompatibles to settle LC Bead probe for $36 mln
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 

BTG Plc : Settlement of U.S. investigation into LC Bead . Unit Biocompatibles subsidiary reached a settlement with U.S. government in relation to department of justice's investigation of marketing of LC Bead . Says Biocompatibles has agreed to settle all allegations and consequently to pay a total penalty of $36 mln .Investigation focused on period pre-dating BTG's acquisition of Biocompatibles in January 2011.  Full Article

BTG says received approval from Health Canada for DC Bead Lumi
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

BTG PLC : Says received approval from Health Canada for DC Bead Lumi . Says anticipates securing regulatory clearances for additional radiopaque bead products in other markets worldwide .Says look forward to providing DC Bead Lumi to Canadian physicians during second half of 2016.  Full Article

BTG says pretax profit doubles for FY
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

BTG Plc : FY pretax profit 57.5 million STG versus 26.7 million STG year ago .FY revenue rose 22 percent to 447.5 million STG.  Full Article

Galil medical announces agreement to acquisition by Btg Plc
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Btg Plc :Galil Medical announces agreement to acquisition by Btg Plc.  Full Article

BTG acquires Galil Medical
Friday, 6 May 2016 

BTG Plc : Acquisition . BTG Plc acquires Galil Medical, a leader in cryoablation . Will also pay up to $25.5 mln (£17.6m) in future regulatory and commercial milestone payments in respect of period to 31 December 2018 . BTG expects Galil Medical to be profitable and transaction to be earnings accretive in first full year of ownership. . Will acquire Galil Medical for an initial cash consideration of $84.5 mln (£58.3m) . Acquisition will be funded from BTG's existing cash resources .Evercore Partners International LLP advised BTG on transaction..  Full Article

BTG plc announces positive data from RENEW study of PneumRx Coil
Monday, 14 Dec 2015 

BTG plc:Announces the outcome of the RENEW study, the pivotal US randomised controlled clinical trial comparing the safety and efficacy of the PneumRx endobronchial coil implant (EBCI) with a medical therapy control group in patients with homogeneous and/or heterogeneous severe emphysema.All primary and secondary endpoints of the study were met.  Full Article

UK's BTG to buy Roxwood Medical for up to $80 million

British drugs company BTG Plc said on Thursday it will buy U.S.-based cardiovascular catheter maker Roxwood Medical for up to $80 million.

