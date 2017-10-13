Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

B2Gold reports third quarter 2017 gold production

Oct 13 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp :B2Gold reports strong third quarter 2017 gold production; completes mine construction and first gold pour at Fekola more than three months ahead of schedule.B2Gold Corp - qtrly ‍consolidated gold revenue of $154.1 million on sales of 121,597 ounces at an average price of $1,267 per ounce​.B2Gold - qtrly consolidated gold production of 135,628 ounces, with 6,340 ounces of pre-commercial production from Fekola mine, exceeding budget by 2% ​.B2Gold - ‍for FY 2017 co is on track to meet high end of revised annual consolidated production guidance range of between 530,000 and 570,000 ounces of gold​.B2Gold - anticipates gold production from Santa Pancha 1 to continue to increase, El Limon's cash operating costs to decrease in Q4 ​.B2Gold Corp - ‍2018 outlook provides production growth of over 70%​.

B2gold reports ‍first gold pour at its Fekola gold mine in Mali

Oct 11 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp ::First gold pour at Fekola gold mine occurred on October 7, 2017, approximately three months ahead of schedule​.In Q4 of 2017 company is projecting gold production from Fekola of between 50,000 and 55,000 ounces​.‍2018 is scheduled to be first full year of gold production from Fekola, yielding 400,000 to 410,000 ounces for year ​.

B2Gold says Q3 gold production of 146,686 ounces, up 18%

B2Gold Corp : Qtrly gold revenue of $193 million on sales of 145,029 ounces at an average price of $1,331 per ounce, an increase in revenue of 39% . Qtrly consolidated gold production of 146,686 ounces, 18% (or 22,315 ounces) greater than same period in 2015 . B2Gold Corp - on track to meet a revised annual consolidated production guidance range of between 535,000 to 575,000 ounces of gold in 2016 . Expects consolidated cash operating costs/all-in sustaining costs to be below or near low end of its annual cost guidance range .B2Gold Corp - Fekola Mine is expected to commence production in Q4 in 2017.

B2Gold says construction of Fekola mine is progressing on schedule

B2Gold Corp : Says quarterly consolidated gold production of 146,686 ounces 18% greater than same period in 2015 ."Construction of Fekola mine is progressing well, on schedule and on budget".

B2Gold Corp - Masbate Gold Project will be provided a Show-Cause Order due to DENR Mine Audit Report

B2gold Corp : DENR informed co Masbate Gold Project TP be provided show-cause order for operations of Filminera Resources Corp, Philippine Gold Processing and Refining Corp ."Operations continue uninterrupted and guidance remains unchanged".

B2Gold announces at-the-market offering of up to $100 mln

B2Gold Corp : B2Gold Corp announces at-the-market offering of up to US$100 million .To use net proceeds to fund exploration at Fekola project in Mali and exploration and feasibility work at Kiaka project in Burkina Faso.

B2gold Corp Q2 consolidated gold production of 135,242 ounces, up 11 pct

B2gold Corp : Record quarterly consolidated gold production of 135,242 ounces, 11% (or 13,676 ounces) greater than same period in 2015 . B2gold corp says construction of fekola mine is progressing well, on schedule and on budget, to commence production in late 2017 .On track to meet 2016 annual guidance of 510,000 to 550,000 ounces of gold production at cash operating costs of between $560 to $595 per ounce.

B2gold corp on track to meet 2016 gold production

B2gold Corp : Q1 consolidated gold production of 127,844 ounces; 10% greater than same period in 2015 . Q1 consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $874 per ounce, $217 per ounce lower compared with q1 of 2015 . On track to meet 2016 consolidated gold production guidance of between 510,000 to 550,000 ounces . On track to meet 2016 gold production cash operating costs between $560-$595 per ounce,all-in sustaining costs between $895-$925 per ounce . Construction of fekola mine is well underway, on schedule and on budget, and is expected to commence production in late 2017 . Increase in gold production was primarily attributable to strong quarterly production from masbate mine . Gold production in 2016 is anticipated to be slightly weighted to second half of year . Q2 and full year 2016 production at otjikoto mine are not expected to be impacted . Expected higher production relates mainly to increased throughput at otjikoto mine . Production increasing to approximately 800,000 to 850,000 ounces annually by 2018 . B2gold corp. Reports first quarter results 2016 . Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 . Q1 earnings per share $0.01 .Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

B2gold Corp gives FY 2016 gold production guidance

B2gold Corp:Says FY 2016 outlook provides for forecast annual consolidated gold production of between 510,000 to 550,000 ounces, forecast cash operating costs of between $560 to $595 per ounce and forecast all-in sustaining costs of between $895 and $925 per ounce.