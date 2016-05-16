Edition:
B2W Companhia Digital (BTOW3.SA)

BTOW3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

22.51BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 22.51
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,736,430
52-wk High
R$ 26.54
52-wk Low
R$ 9.44

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

B2W proposes share capital increase
Monday, 16 May 2016 

B2W Companhia Digital : Announced on Friday a proposition of its Board to perform share capital increase of 823.0 million Brazilian reais ($235.0 million) .Capital increase through private issue of 82.3 million ordinary shares with issue price of 10 reais per share.  Full Article

B2W Companhia Digital News

Brazil's Via Varejo expands premium stores targeting the wealthy

SAO PAULO, July 25 Via Varejo SA, Brazil's largest appliance retailer, is expanding premium stores targeting wealthy customers in a bid to improve results as controlling shareholder Casino Guichard Perrachon SA tries to find a buyer for the company.

