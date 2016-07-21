Edition:
India

Britvic PLC (BVIC.L)

BVIC.L on London Stock Exchange

764.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
764.50
Open
763.50
Day's High
767.00
Day's Low
748.50
Volume
374,152
Avg. Vol
746,098
52-wk High
784.50
52-wk Low
521.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Britvic says Q3 revenue of 346.3 mln stg, up 5.3 pct
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Britvic Plc : Britvic has reported quarter three group revenue of £346.3m, up 5.3% on last year. . "Decision by UK to leave EU creates additional consumer and economic uncertainty" . "Weakening of sterling will place pressure on our input costs in GB" . Q3 GB revenue declined 2.0% with volume increasing 1.4% and arp declining 3.4% .Q3 organic volume has increased 1.4% whilst revenue has declined 0.7%..  Full Article

Britvic H1 revenue up 5.1 pct to 678 mln pounds, guidance unchanged
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Britvic Plc : H1 revenue increased 5.1 percent to 678.0 million pounds ($988.46 million) . Organic revenue (excluding Brazil) declined 1.8 percent . EBITA increased 7.1 percent to 69.0 million and 6.6 percent (AER), organic EBITA up 3.1 percent . EBITA margin improvement of 20 basis points . Adjusted earnings per share increased 6.1 percent . Full year EBITA guidance remains unchanged at 180 million pounds to 190 million pounds . Continued market share growth in all of our key markets . New seven year deal with Subway in Britain for both Britvic and Pepsi brands from June . Fruit shoot multi-pack is being launched in USA grocery channel . Brazil H1 revenue 8.6 percent ahead of last year, integration largely completed . H1 revenue 678 million pounds .Interim dividend 7 pence per share.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Britvic PLC News

BRIEF-Pepsico reports Q3 core earnings per share of $1.48

* Pepsico Inc Q3 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $16.31 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

» More BVIC.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials