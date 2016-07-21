Britvic Plc : Britvic has reported quarter three group revenue of £346.3m, up 5.3% on last year. . "Decision by UK to leave EU creates additional consumer and economic uncertainty" . "Weakening of sterling will place pressure on our input costs in GB" . Q3 GB revenue declined 2.0% with volume increasing 1.4% and arp declining 3.4% .Q3 organic volume has increased 1.4% whilst revenue has declined 0.7%..

Britvic Plc : H1 revenue increased 5.1 percent to 678.0 million pounds ($988.46 million) . Organic revenue (excluding Brazil) declined 1.8 percent . EBITA increased 7.1 percent to 69.0 million and 6.6 percent (AER), organic EBITA up 3.1 percent . EBITA margin improvement of 20 basis points . Adjusted earnings per share increased 6.1 percent . Full year EBITA guidance remains unchanged at 180 million pounds to 190 million pounds . Continued market share growth in all of our key markets . New seven year deal with Subway in Britain for both Britvic and Pepsi brands from June . Fruit shoot multi-pack is being launched in USA grocery channel . Brazil H1 revenue 8.6 percent ahead of last year, integration largely completed . H1 revenue 678 million pounds .Interim dividend 7 pence per share.