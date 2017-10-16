N Brown Group PLC (BWNG.L)
312.10GBp
3:30pm IST
0.00 (+0.00%)
312.10
312.10
314.80
304.80
198,194
595,372
361.00
179.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Koovs announces partnership with N Brown group
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Koovs Plc
N Brown posts H1 adjusted profit before tax 32.2 mln stg
Oct 12 (Reuters) - N BROWN GROUP PLC
BRIEF-Koovs announces partnership with N Brown group
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH N BROWN GROUP TO ADD EXCLUSIVE KOOVS PRIVATE LABEL YOUNG FASHION BRAND TO N BROWN'S SIMPLY BE OFFER