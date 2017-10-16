Oct 16 (Reuters) - Koovs Plc :‍ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH N BROWN GROUP TO ADD EXCLUSIVE KOOVS PRIVATE LABEL YOUNG FASHION BRAND TO N BROWN'S SIMPLY BE OFFER​.‍ANNOUNCEMENT IS EXPECTED TO GO LIVE WITHIN NEXT 3 WEEKS​.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - N BROWN GROUP PLC ::H1 REVENUE ROSE 5.6 PERCENT TO 453.4 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND 5.67 PENCEPER SHARE.H1 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍32.2​ MILLION STG VERSUS 31.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.‍"IN LINE WITH OTHER RETAILERS, FX RATES REPRESENT A HEADWIND AND THIS WAS PARTICULARLY FELT THIS HALF​" - CEO.H1 NET DEBT ‍305.7​ MILLION STG VERSUS 286.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.‍"CURRENT TRADING IS ON TRACK WITH OUR PLAN AND WE ARE FOCUSED AND WELL PREPARED FOR PEAK TRADING PERIOD AHEAD​" - CEO.‍ANNOUNCING PARTNERSHIPS WITH AMAZON FASHION (SIMPLY BE AND JACAMO), NAMSHI (SIMPLY BE) AND DEBENHAMS (JACAMO) TO SELL CAPSULE COLLECTIONS ONLINE​.