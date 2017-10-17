Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bellway Plc ::TOTAL DIVIDEND 122 PENCEPER SHARE.BELLWAY PLC - FY REVENUE ‍2,558.6​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 2,240.7 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.BELLWAY PLC - ‍ORDER BOOK AT 1 OCTHAS GROWN BY 17.4% TO £1,361.5 MILLION (2 OCT 2016 - £1,159.3 MILLION); COMPRISES 5,034 HOMES (2 OCTOBER 2016 - 4,701 HOMES)​.BELLWAY PLC - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍560.7​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 497.9 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.BELLWAY PLC - EXPECTS GROUP TO GROW VOLUME BY AT LEAST 5% AND OVERALL AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TO INCREASE TO AROUND £280,000 IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​.