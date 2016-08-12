Boyd Group Income Fund : Boyd Group Income Fund reports second quarter results . Qtrly earnings per unit $0.683 . Qtrly sales increased by 18.8% to $331.0 million from $278.7 million in 2015, including same-store sales increases of 5.1% . Qtrly adjusted net earnings per unit $0.756 .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.69, revenue view C$322.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boyd Group Income Fund : Qtrly sales increased by 24.3% to $350.4 million from $281.8 million in 2015 . Qtrly same-store sales increases of 7.4% . Qtrly diluted loss per unit $0.010 . "with respect to Q2, we did start to see softening of demand in some of our markets in late march" . "softening of demand has continued into Q2 and is therefore expected to result in lower same-store sales growth in Q2" . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.59, revenue view C$316.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Boyd Group Income Fund reports first quarter results.