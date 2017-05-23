May 23 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group Plc ::FY revenue 109.1 mln stg versus 101.4 mln stg.FY like-for-like revenue 107.3 mln stg versus 101.4 mln stg.FY adjusted profit before tax 54.6 mln stg versus 49.0 mln stg.FY statutory profit before tax 99.8 mln stg versus 112.2 mln stg.FY statutory basic earnings per share 63.6p.FY occupancy like-for-like stores 78.1 pct versus 75.3 pct.Final dividend 14.1p."We can expect to break through 80 pct occupancy this summer putting us within touching distance of our long held goal of 85 pct"."Trading over last few months has been better than we anticipated"."These are uncertain times and we remain fully prepared for any economic reversals which could cause demand to fluctuate".