Baywa AG : Acquires Australian PV distributor Solarmatrix .Activities of Solarmatrix will be continued with the company BayWa r.e. Solar Systems Pty Ltd. formed specifically for this purpose.

Baywa CEO : Says is economically a winner of Brexit . Says currency effects after Brexit vote are positive for Baywa as a major grains dealer in UK . Says to continue portfolio adjustments where profitability is not satisfactory . Says to gradually and sustainably increase dividend . Says renewable energy investors returned after short lull following Brexit vote, seeing much interest in wind and solar parks . Says internationalisation not over yet, will focus on grains, fruit, renewable energy . Says decided against joint venture in building materials business due to lack of synergy potential Further company coverage: [BYWGnx.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Baywa AG : Consolidated revenues stood at almost 7.5 billion euros ($8.36 billion) after the first six months of the year, up 0.5 pct year on year . H1 consolidated net income 14.7 million euros versus 11.6 million euros year ago . H1 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by 8.6 million euros to a total of 55.3 million euros . Given the current market environment and demand situation, we believe that a year-on-year increase in revenues and earnings is achievable . The second half of the year should be a positive one overall, even though growth could weaken in individual business units .All in all, the business development of Baywa group should improve in the second half of the year.

BayWa AG : CEO Lutz appointed until 2022 .Decision extends Lutz' existing contract, which terminates on June 30, 2017.

Baywa AG : Q1 EBIT loss 12.4 million euros versus loss 3.3 million euros year ago .Q1 revenue 3,468 million euros ($3.96 billion)versus 3.45 billion euros year ago.

Baywa AG:Group revenues are expected to increase significantly in FY 2016.Sees FY 2016 EBIT to improve slightly year on year.FY 2015 reported revenue 14.9 billion euros.FY 2015 reported EBIT 158.1 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 15.43 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 181.20 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Baywa AG:Proposal to raise dividend for 2015 to 0.85 euros per share from 0.80 euros per share​.

Baywa AG:Acquires majority stake in TFC Holland B.V. ‍.Has signed a purchase agreement on Feb. 1, 2016 to acquire 68.4 percent of shares in TFC Holland B.V. ‍.Purchase price of 28.7 million euros has been agreed​.

Baywa AG:Germany's anti-trust regulator said on Friday it was investigating a possible cartel of companies making agricultural machinery, particularly tractors. It did not name any targets of the probe. - RTRS.German agricultural trading group Baywa BYWGnx.DE said the cartel office had searched its headquarters earlier this week on suspicion that some of its employees were involved in anti-competitive agreements. - RTRS.Baywa said a court order showed several companies from the industry were being investigated, adding it was cooperating with the cartel office - RTRS.

Baywa AG:BayWa r.e. has sold Lynt Farm solar park with output of around 27 MWp to MEAG, asset manager of Munich Re.Closing took place on 31 Dec. 2015.