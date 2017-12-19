Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KNF Recommends BZ WBK Additional Capital Requirement

Dec 19 (Reuters) - BANK ZACHODNI WBK ::THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) RECOMMENDS BZ WBK TO KEEP OWN FUNDS FOR ADDITIONAL CAPITAL REQUIREMENT IN RELATION TO THE RISK RESULTING FROM FX MORTGAGES AT 0.44 P.P. OVER THE AMOUNT OF TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO (TCR).IT SHOULD BE COVERED AT LEAST IN 75 PERCENT BY TIER 1 CAPITAL.BZ WBK MEETS THE ABOVE REQUIREMENTS ON BOTH THE STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED LEVELS.THE REGULATOR HAS ALSO INFORMED ABOUT THE ADDITIONAL ADD-ON FOR BZ WBK IN THE AMOUNT OF 0.71 P.P..THE ADD-ON IS USED IN THE COMMERCIAL BANKS' DIVIDEND POLICY, MEASURING THE BANK'S SENSITIVITY TO AN UNFAVORABLE MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO.

BZ WBK's new acquisition neutral for potential dividend for 2017 - CFO

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA ::The agreement to buy Deutsche Bank's << >> Polish assets by Poland's third-largest lender Bank Zachodni WBK does not affect BZ WBK'S ability to potentially pay out a dividend for 2017, BZ WBK's Chief Financial Officer Maciej Reluga tells reporters.BZ WBK said on Thursday it has signed a deal to buy Deutsche Bank's Polish assets for 1.29 billion zlotys ($362 million) nL8N1OE1CB.

Poland's BZ WBK ready to consider further takeovers - CEO

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA ::The strategy of Poland's third-largest lender Bank Zachodni WBK is based on organic growth but the bank is ready to consider further takeovers if such opportunities arise, the bank's Chief Executive Michal Gajewski tells reporters.BZ WBK said on Thursday it has signed a deal to buy Deutsche Bank's << >> Polish assets for 1.29 billion zlotys ($362 million) to strengthen its position in the market nL8N1OE1CB.Shares in BZ WBK rise by over 5 percent by 1026 GMT‍​.

Santander's BZ WBK To Buy Deutsche Bank's Polish assets For 305 Mln Euros

Dec 14 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER SA ::SAYS TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT BANK ZACHODNI WBK REACHES DEAL WITH DEUTSCHE BANK TO BUY RETAIL AND PRIVATE BANKING BUSINESSES FROM DEUTSCHE BANK POLSKA FOR 305 MILLION EUROS.SAYS THE DEAL TO HAVE A NEGLIGIBLE IMPACT, IF ANY, ON THE GROUP'S FULLY LOADED CET1.

Polish BZ WBK's core strategy is organic growth -CEO

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA :CEO Michal Gajewski says lender's core strategy is organic growth but it is also ready to analyse potential acquisitions."Our main strategy is organic growth, which does not exclude that we'll be ...looking at what is happening in the market if there are attractive opportunities and then we will consider them," Gajewski tells news conference.Gajewski reiterates the bank's ambition is to increase profit in 2017 after excluding the positive effect of the sale of shares in Visa.

Polish regulator seeks opinion on extra capital for BZ WBK

Poland's BZ WBK bank : Poland's financial regulator KNF has asked the macroeconomic stability body KSF to give an opinion on whether to recognise Poland's third-largest bank BZ WBK, a unit of Spain's Banco Santander , as a "systemically important institution" and require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.50 percent of its risk exposure, the bank said on Thursday. .The bank has not received any information about the date of implementation of the capital buffer and its impact on minimum capital adequacy ratios, it said in a statement..

Poland's BZ WBK sees profit rise in 2016 before one-offs, tax

Bank Zachodni WBK : Poland's third largest lender by assets, Banco Santander unit BZ WBK, expects to post net profit rise this year excluding one-offs and a newly implemented bank tax. . "Regarding 2016 results we believe we will deliver growth, outperforming the sector, excluding one-offs, bank tax and other things," BZ WBK acting CEO Gerry Byrne told news conference. Further company coverage: [BZW.WA] (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski) ((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Izo-Blok gets up to EUR 15.1 mln loans from Bank Zachodni WBK

Izo-Blok SA : Signs agreements for up to 15.1 million euros ($16.7 million) loans to finance acquisition of shares in Germany-based SSW Pearlfoam GMbH and to refinance its debt .Gets an acquisition loan of 11.0 mln euros, an investment loan of 1.9 mln euros and a working capital loan of 2.2 mln euros from Bank Zachodni WBK .

BANK ZACHODNI WBK SA recommends FY 2015 dividend payment of 13 zlotys per share

BANK ZACHODNI WBK SA:Its management recommends FY 2015 dividend payment of 13 zlotys per share.Plans to allocate 587,564,899.06 Polish zlotys from its FY 2014 net profit and 702,484,042.94 zlotys of its FY 2015 net profit for dividend payment.Says fulfils the recommendations issued by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority on Dec. 15, 2015 on the principles of the dividend policy of banks in 2016 and the individual recommendations issued on March 10.

Fitch confirms BANK ZACHODNI WBK SA's long-term (IDR) rating at 'BBB'

BANK ZACHODNI WBK SA:Fitch affirms Bank Zachodni WBK long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and upgrades Rating Viability to 'bbb+' from 'bbb.Outlook stable.Fitch affirms company’s National Long-term rating also maintained at AA-(pol) and short term IDR at F2.