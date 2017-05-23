Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

May 23 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA :ONXEO ANNOUNCES 10TH POSITIVE DSMB RECOMMENDATION TO CONTINUE LIVATAG® RELIVE PHASE III TRIAL IN HCC.

Onxeo Sa : Revenues for Q3 of 2016 amounted to 1.23 million euros ($1.34 million) compared to 1.1 million euros in Q3 of 2015 .12.5 million euros capital increase successfully completed.

Onxeo SA :Capital increase through the issue of 5,434,783 new ordinary shares for an amount of 12.5 million euros ($13.98 million).

Onxeo SA : H1 net loss of 11.2 million euros ($12.40 million) versus loss of 11.3 million euros year ago . H1 revenue 1.8 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago . Livatag phase III trial in HCC: 80 pct of patients randomized . First development steps of new oral formulation of Beleodaq .Eur 19.6m cash-on-hand as of June 30, 2016.

Onxeo SA : Signs exclusive license agreement with Pint Pharma for commercialization of Beleodaq in PTCL in South America .Onxeo to receive upfront payment, regulatory and commercial milestones, and sales royalties for a total deal value greater than USD 20 million.

Onxeo SA:Reported the final data from a study aiming to confirm the mechanism of action of Livatag.Results demonstrated that the bio-distribution of oxorubicin Transdrug (Livatag) nanoparticles showed a preferential affinity for the liver and an increased exposure in plasma compared to free doxorubicin.

Onxeo SA:Announces the establishment of a U.S. subsidiary.Onxeo US will be based in New York City.

Onxeo SA:Says Joseph Zakrzewski elected as Onxeo chairman.

Onxeo SA:Reported complete response in 67 pct of patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma in combination of Belinostat (Beleodaq) and standard CHOP (Cyclophosphamide, Hydroxyl-doxorubicin; Vincristine, and Prednisone).Study shows 86 pct objective response rate with 67 pct complete responses in newly diagnosed patients with Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL).At full dose intensity the belinostat-chop combination was well-tolerated.