Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Onxeo gets 10th positive DSMB recommendation to continue Livatag relive phase III trial in HCC
May 23 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA
Onxeo SA Q3 revenues up at 1.23 mln euros
Onxeo Sa
Onxeo issues 5,434,783 new shares for 12.5 million euros
Onxeo SA
BRIEF-Onxeo H1 net loss narrows to 11.2 million euros (July 28)
Removes reference to Livatag in headline of July 28 brief item.Onxeo SA
Onxeo Livatag H1 net loss narrows to 11.2 million euros
Onxeo SA
Onxeo signs exclusive license agreement with Pint Pharma
Onxeo SA
Onxeo reports positive data for Livatag
Onxeo SA:Reported the final data from a study aiming to confirm the mechanism of action of Livatag.Results demonstrated that the bio-distribution of oxorubicin Transdrug (Livatag) nanoparticles showed a preferential affinity for the liver and an increased exposure in plasma compared to free doxorubicin. Full Article
Onxeo establishes US subsidiary
Onxeo SA:Announces the establishment of a U.S. subsidiary.Onxeo US will be based in New York City. Full Article
Joseph Zakrzewski elected as Onxeo chairman
Onxeo SA:Says Joseph Zakrzewski elected as Onxeo chairman. Full Article
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Onxeo announce Phase 1 trial results of Belinostat with CHOP
Onxeo SA:Reported complete response in 67 pct of patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma in combination of Belinostat (Beleodaq) and standard CHOP (Cyclophosphamide, Hydroxyl-doxorubicin; Vincristine, and Prednisone).Study shows 86 pct objective response rate with 67 pct complete responses in newly diagnosed patients with Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL).At full dose intensity the belinostat-chop combination was well-tolerated. Full Article
BRIEF-Onxeo reports commercial court of Paris decision in lawsuit against SpeBio/SpePharm
* Onxeo reports first instance decision from commercial court of Paris in lawsuit against SpeBio/SpePharm