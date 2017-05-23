Edition:
Onxeo gets 10th positive DSMB recommendation to continue Livatag relive phase III trial in HCC
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA :ONXEO ANNOUNCES 10TH POSITIVE DSMB RECOMMENDATION TO CONTINUE LIVATAG® RELIVE PHASE III TRIAL IN HCC.  Full Article

Onxeo SA Q3 revenues up at 1.23 mln euros
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

Onxeo Sa : Revenues for Q3 of 2016 amounted to 1.23 million euros ($1.34 million) compared to 1.1 million euros in Q3 of 2015 .12.5 million euros capital increase successfully completed.  Full Article

Onxeo issues 5,434,783 new shares for 12.5 million euros
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Onxeo SA :Capital increase through the issue of 5,434,783 new ordinary shares for an amount of 12.5 million euros ($13.98 million).  Full Article

BRIEF-Onxeo H1 net loss narrows to 11.2 million euros (July 28)
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Removes reference to Livatag in headline of July 28 brief item.Onxeo SA : H1 net loss of 11.2 million euros ($12.40 million) versus loss of 11.3 million euros year ago . H1 revenue 1.8 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago . Livatag phase III trial in HCC: 80 pct of patients randomized . First development steps of new oral formulation of Beleodaq .19.6 million euros cash-on-hand as of June 30, 2016.  Full Article

Onxeo Livatag H1 net loss narrows to 11.2 million euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Onxeo SA : H1 net loss of 11.2 million euros ($12.40 million) versus loss of 11.3 million euros year ago . H1 revenue 1.8 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago . Livatag phase III trial in HCC: 80 pct of patients randomized . First development steps of new oral formulation of Beleodaq .Eur 19.6m cash-on-hand as of June 30, 2016.  Full Article

Onxeo signs exclusive license agreement with Pint Pharma
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Onxeo SA : Signs exclusive license agreement with Pint Pharma for commercialization of Beleodaq in PTCL in South America .Onxeo to receive upfront payment, regulatory and commercial milestones, and sales royalties for a total deal value greater than USD 20 million.  Full Article

Onxeo reports positive data for Livatag
Monday, 18 Apr 2016 

Onxeo SA:Reported the final data from a study aiming to confirm the mechanism of action of Livatag.Results demonstrated that the bio-distribution of oxorubicin Transdrug (Livatag) nanoparticles showed a preferential affinity for the liver and an increased exposure in plasma compared to free doxorubicin.  Full Article

Onxeo establishes US subsidiary
Monday, 21 Mar 2016 

Onxeo SA:Announces the establishment of a U.S. subsidiary.Onxeo US will be based in New York City.  Full Article

Joseph Zakrzewski elected as Onxeo chairman​
Monday, 25 Jan 2016 

Onxeo SA:Says Joseph Zakrzewski elected as Onxeo chairman.  Full Article

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Onxeo announce Phase 1 trial results of Belinostat with CHOP
Sunday, 6 Dec 2015 

Onxeo SA:Reported complete response in 67 pct of patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma in combination of Belinostat (Beleodaq) and standard CHOP (Cyclophosphamide, Hydroxyl-doxorubicin; Vincristine, and Prednisone).Study shows 86 pct objective response rate with 67 pct complete responses in newly diagnosed patients with Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL).At full dose intensity the belinostat-chop combination was well-tolerated.  Full Article

