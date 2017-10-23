Caixabank SA (CABK.MC)
3.83EUR
23 Oct 2017
€-0.03 (-0.75%)
€3.86
€3.86
€3.87
€3.79
15,861,933
13,697,932
€4.51
€2.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Caixabank approves interim dividend of 0.07 euro gross/shr
Banco BIC sells whole 1.9 pct stake in BPI takeover
Caixabank to pay dividend of 0.03 euro/share gross
Spain's Caixabank says fully focused on BPI takeover
Spain's Caixabank says confirms naming of Jordi Gual as new chairman
Caixabank confirms appointment of Jordi Gual as new chairman
Caixabank says ECB gives it 4 months to address BPI's Angolan risks
Caixabank closes Visa Europe stake sale with net gain of 115 mln euros
SBI and Caixabank sign MOU
State Bank of India: Sbi- Caixabank of Spain signs mou with State Bank of India . Sbi - to expand banks' guarantee transaction businesses by jointly providing credit to Indian-Spanish joint ventures and Indian local enterprises . Full Article
CaixaBank SA to make a full takeover bid for Banco BPI SA
CaixaBank SA:Says it will make a full takeover bid for Banco BPI SA.Says to offer 1.113 euros per share for the stake in BPI that it doesn't already hold.The offer is dependent on acceptance topping 50 percent of BPI and on the removal of voting rights limitation of the bank. Full Article
BRIEF-Caixabank approves interim dividend of 0.07 euro gross/shr
* BOARD APPROVES 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.07 EURO GROSS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON NOV. 2