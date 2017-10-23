Edition:
Caixabank SA (CABK.MC)

CABK.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

3.83EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
€3.86
Open
€3.86
Day's High
€3.87
Day's Low
€3.79
Volume
15,861,933
Avg. Vol
13,697,932
52-wk High
€4.51
52-wk Low
€2.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Caixabank approves interim dividend of 0.07 euro gross/shr‍​
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - CAIXABANK SA ::BOARD APPROVES 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.07 EURO GROSS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON NOV. 2.‍​.  Full Article

Banco BIC sells whole 1.9 pct stake in BPI takeover
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Banco BPI SA :Said on Tuesday it has received a notice from Banco BIC SA, stating that the bank has sold its whole 1.9 pct stake in BPI within takeover from Caixabank.  Full Article

Caixabank to pay dividend of 0.03 euro/share gross
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Caixabank SA : Says to pay out a dividend of 0.03 euro ($0.0337) per share gross on Sep. 30 .Says record date is Sep. 29, ex-dividend date is Sep. 27.  Full Article

Spain's Caixabank says fully focused on BPI takeover
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Spain's Caixabank : CEO says 100 percent focused on BPI takeover, important deal for the bank . CEO says would withdraw offer over BPI if voting cap was not removed . CEO says will not take "drastic" solutions over its branches network Further company coverage: [CABK.MC] (Madrid Newsroom) ((madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 21 51;)).  Full Article

Spain's Caixabank says confirms naming of Jordi Gual as new chairman
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Spain's Caixabank :Says confirms naming of its chief economist Jordi Gual as new chairman to replace Isidro Faine..  Full Article

Caixabank confirms appointment of Jordi Gual as new chairman
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Caixabank SA :Confirms that it appoints Jordi Gual Sole as new chairman of the board.  Full Article

Caixabank says ECB gives it 4 months to address BPI's Angolan risks
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

Spain's Caixabank : Says ECB has suspended sanction process on Portuguese bank BPI's investment in Angolan bank BFA . Spain's Caixabank says ECB has given Caixabank four months to address risk associated with BPI investment in Angolan bank BFA . Spain's Caixabank says four month period will start when Caixabank's planned acquisition of BPI is completed . Caixabank, which owns 44 percent of BPI, offered nearly $2 billion to take full control of Portuguese lender in April. [nL5N17L0AN] Further company coverage: [CABK.MC] [BBPI.LS] (Madrid Newsroom) ((madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 21 51;)).  Full Article

Caixabank closes Visa Europe stake sale with net gain of 115 mln euros
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

Caixabank SA :Says Visa Inc buys Visa Europe, net capital gain for Caixabank of 115 million euros ($129.6 million) in Q2.  Full Article

SBI and Caixabank sign MOU
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

State Bank of India: Sbi- Caixabank of Spain signs mou with State Bank of India . Sbi - to expand banks' guarantee transaction businesses by jointly providing credit to Indian-Spanish joint ventures and Indian local enterprises .  Full Article

CaixaBank SA to make a full takeover bid for Banco BPI SA
Monday, 18 Apr 2016 

CaixaBank SA:Says it will make a full takeover bid for Banco BPI SA.Says to offer 1.113 euros per share for the stake in BPI that it doesn't already hold.The offer is dependent on acceptance topping 50 percent of BPI and on the removal of voting rights limitation of the bank.  Full Article

Caixabank SA News

BRIEF-Caixabank approves interim dividend of 0.07 euro gross/shr‍​

* BOARD APPROVES 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.07 EURO GROSS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON NOV. 2‍​ Source text for Eikon:

