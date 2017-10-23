Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Caixabank approves interim dividend of 0.07 euro gross/shr‍​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - CAIXABANK SA ::BOARD APPROVES 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.07 EURO GROSS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON NOV. 2.‍​.

Banco BIC sells whole 1.9 pct stake in BPI takeover

Banco BPI SA :Said on Tuesday it has received a notice from Banco BIC SA, stating that the bank has sold its whole 1.9 pct stake in BPI within takeover from Caixabank.

Caixabank to pay dividend of 0.03 euro/share gross

Caixabank SA : Says to pay out a dividend of 0.03 euro ($0.0337) per share gross on Sep. 30 .Says record date is Sep. 29, ex-dividend date is Sep. 27.

Spain's Caixabank says fully focused on BPI takeover

Spain's Caixabank : CEO says 100 percent focused on BPI takeover, important deal for the bank . CEO says would withdraw offer over BPI if voting cap was not removed . CEO says will not take "drastic" solutions over its branches network Further company coverage: [CABK.MC] (Madrid Newsroom) ((madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 21 51;)).

Spain's Caixabank says confirms naming of Jordi Gual as new chairman

Spain's Caixabank :Says confirms naming of its chief economist Jordi Gual as new chairman to replace Isidro Faine..

Caixabank confirms appointment of Jordi Gual as new chairman

Caixabank SA :Confirms that it appoints Jordi Gual Sole as new chairman of the board.

Caixabank says ECB gives it 4 months to address BPI's Angolan risks

Spain's Caixabank : Says ECB has suspended sanction process on Portuguese bank BPI's investment in Angolan bank BFA . Spain's Caixabank says ECB has given Caixabank four months to address risk associated with BPI investment in Angolan bank BFA . Spain's Caixabank says four month period will start when Caixabank's planned acquisition of BPI is completed . Caixabank, which owns 44 percent of BPI, offered nearly $2 billion to take full control of Portuguese lender in April. [nL5N17L0AN] Further company coverage: [CABK.MC] [BBPI.LS] (Madrid Newsroom) ((madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 21 51;)).

Caixabank closes Visa Europe stake sale with net gain of 115 mln euros

Caixabank SA :Says Visa Inc buys Visa Europe, net capital gain for Caixabank of 115 million euros ($129.6 million) in Q2.

SBI and Caixabank sign MOU

State Bank of India: Sbi- Caixabank of Spain signs mou with State Bank of India . Sbi - to expand banks' guarantee transaction businesses by jointly providing credit to Indian-Spanish joint ventures and Indian local enterprises .

CaixaBank SA to make a full takeover bid for Banco BPI SA

CaixaBank SA:Says it will make a full takeover bid for Banco BPI SA.Says to offer 1.113 euros per share for the stake in BPI that it doesn't already hold.The offer is dependent on acceptance topping 50 percent of BPI and on the removal of voting rights limitation of the bank.