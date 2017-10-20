Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capitaland Commercial Trust says quarterly net property income up 2.7 percent year on year

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust :‍Distributable income of S$73.1 million in 3Q 2017 compared to S$68.3 million in 3Q 2016​.‍Qtrly net property income up 2.7% YOY to S$58.6 million​.‍Distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.02 Singapore cents for 3Q 2017​.Qtrly gross revenue s$74.1 million versus s$74.4 mln‍​.‍Lower net property income is expected in FY2018 at select properties in CCT'S current portfolio​.

July 19 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust ::Announces an estimated distribution per unit (dpu) of 2.27 cents for 2Q 2017.In 2Q 2017 trust's distributable income of S$69.5 million grew by 6.7%.2Q 2017 gross revenue increased by 29.5% to S$87.5 million.Qtrly net property income S$69.1 million up 34.3 percent.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust : Q2 net property income s$51.5 million versus s$53.9 million a year ago . Q2 gross revenue s$67.6 million versus s$69.1 million a year ago . Q2 distribution per unit 2.20 Singapore cents . Market vacancy rate is expected to rise in the short term with the completion of new supply over the next six to nine months . Singapore office market continued to see declines in occupancy and rental rates .

CapitaLand says received a non- binding notice from HSBC Institutional Trust Services Ltd

CapitaLand Ltd : Announce that it has received a non- binding notice from HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited . Says the consideration for the sale of cl spv's 50% interest in Mso Trust of approximately s$318 million . Says the sale consideration will be satisfied entirely in cash. . Transaction not expected to have any material impact on nta or earnings per share of co for the financial year ending 31 December 2016 .

CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management announces proposed acquisition of 60.0% of the units in Mso Trust

CapitaLand Commercial Trust : Management Limited (proposed acquisition of 60.0% of the units in Mso Trust which holds Capitagreen) . Says the total acquisition outlay for 60.0% of mso trust is approximately s$393 million . Says the total acquisition outlay is expected to be funded through borrowings from committed bank facilities . Says expect the proposed acquisition to be accretive to the trust's distribution per unit . Cct, together with market street office and Mitsubishi Estate Asia formed a joint venture and set up Mso Trust .