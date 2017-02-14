Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CAE Inc : CAE reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results . Q3 earnings per share c$0.25 from continuing operations . Q3 revenue c$682.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$666.7 million . Q3 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q3 earnings per share c$0.26 excluding items . CAE inc - CAE continues to expect revenue and operating income growth in all segments in fiscal year 2017 . CAE Inc - expects level of total capital expenditures in fiscal 2017 to remain relatively stable with prior year ($117.8 million) . CAE Inc - company continues to expect modest growth in defence and now anticipates lower than expected growth in healthcare this year . CAE Inc - $7.4 billion backlog at quarter-end .CAE Inc- Q3 net income before specific items $0.26 per share.

CAE Inc : CAE renews its normal course issuer bid .CAE Inc - approved renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase, for cancellation, up to 5.4 million of its common shares.

CAE Inc : CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results and announces dividend increase . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q1 earnings per share C$0.26 excluding items . Q1 earnings per share C$0.25 from continuing operations . Q1 revenue C$651.6 million versus I/B/E/S view c$619.2 million . CAE will pay a dividend of 8 cents per share effective september 30, 2016 . Management outlook for fiscal 2017 unchanged .Board of directors has approved a half cent increase to CAE's quarterly dividend.

CAE Inc : CAE reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 results . Q4 earnings per share c$0.23 from continuing operations . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 revenue c$722.5 million versus I/B/E/S view c$676 million . Q4 earnings per share c$0.27 excluding items . Specific items this quarter include restructuring costs of $11.6 million related to cae's process improvement program . CAE expects revenue and operating income growth in all segments in fiscal year 2017 . Expects level of total capital expenditures in fiscal 2017 to remain relatively stable with prior year ($117.8 million) . Company continues to expect modest growth in defence and double-digit percentage growth in healthcare in fiscal 2017 . For standardized simulators, percentage-of-completion accounting will no longer be appropriate . Will be recognizing revenue upon completion for standardized simulators commencing in fiscal 2017 .Backlog of $6.4 billion at quarter-end.

CAE Inc:Says appointed Sonya Branco as the Company's Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 23.Sonya Branco succeeds Stephane Lefebvre.

CAE Inc:Has concluded a conditional agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to acquire Lockheed Martin Commercial Flight Training.Says Specific details of the transaction are not subject to release at this time.

CAE:received regulatory approval to proceed with its previously-announced normal course issuer bid to purchase, for cancellation, up to 5,398,643 of its common shares commencing Feb. 23, 2016 and ending Feb. 22, 2017.

CAE Inc:Says announced a series of training solution contracts valued at more than C$100 million with five airlines.