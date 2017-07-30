Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Credit Agricole Egypt H1 profit rises

July 30 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE EGYPT ::H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 949 MILLION VERSUS EGP 632.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 INTEREST INCOME EGP 2.22 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.45 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 941.7 MILLION VERSUS EGP 630.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL INTEREST INCOME EGP 2.23 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.47 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Credit Agricole launches Amundi rights offering

Credit Agricole SA : Credit Agricole launches accelerated bookbuilding for the sale of up to 56,720,400 Amundi preferential subscription rights . Credit Agricole says objective of sale of preferential subscription rights, as stated on Feb. 15, is to increase the free float of Amundi and to provide more liquidity for its shares .Following the rights offering, the Crédit Agricole Group will hold a stake of approximately 70 percent% in Amundi, assuming that Crédit Agricole SA's underwriting commitment is not exercised..

Credit Agricole not interested in Carife, other Italian banks

Credit Agricole Deputy CEO Xavier Musca says: Not interested at present in CariFe or any other Italian bank Further company coverage: [CAGR.PA] (Reporting by Milan Newsroom).

Credit Agricole says Pioneer deal to boost its earnings

Credit Agricole :Acquisition of Pioneer is expected to be accretive to Crédit Agricole's earnings per share by more than 5%.

Credit Agricole says repurchased 97.7 pct of zero coupon bonds

Credit Agricole : Says repurchased 97.7 percent of zero coupon bonds issued in 2013 and due 2016 .Says successfully placed zero coupon bonds exchangeable for Eurazeo shares due 2019 for a nominal amount of 308 million euros.

Credit Agricole to issue exchangeable bonds for Eurazeo shares

Crédit Agricole, which holds approximatively 14.9 pct of share capital of Eurazeo announced : The launch of an Issue Of Zero Coupon Bonds due 2019 and exchangeable for Eurazeo shares for an approximate amount of 300 million euros and the repurchase of the zero coupon bonds issued in 2013 and due 2016, exchangeable for existing Eurazeo shares. .The nominal unit value of the 2016 Bonds will be set at a premium of between 27.5% and 32.5% above the Eurazeo share volume weighted average price (the"VWAP") on the regulated market of Euronext Paris as from the opening of trading on 27 September 2016 until the final terms of the 2016 Bonds are determined on the same day..

Credit Agricole says 83 pct shareholders take dividend in shares

Credit Agricole SA says :83 percent of its shareholders elected to receive dividend in shares.

Credit Agricole gives 2019 guidance

Credit Agricole SA:Says targets 2.5 pct revenue growth in 2019 vs 2015, 2019 net income at 4.2 bln euro vs 3.5 bln in 2015.Says targets return on tangible equity of more than 10 pct in 2019 vs 10 pct in 2015.Says aims for 900 mln euro annual cost savings by 2019, cost base to increase by 200 mln to 10.9 bln.Says targets 4.4 bln euro in investments by 2019.Says targets 2019 cost/income ratio below 60 pct.Says targets common equity tier one (CET 1) ratio above 11 pct by 2019 vs 11 pct in 2015.Says targets cet 1 ratio of 16 pct in 2019.Says targets dividend payout ratio of 50 pct in cash in 2016-2019.

Credit Agricole SA - EU investigating possible rigging of debt market, sources say - Reuters

Credit Agricole SA:EU antitrust regulators are investigating several banks for possible rigging of the $1.5 trillion government-sponsored bond market, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday - RTRS.The investigation is the latest in a series of actions against suspected wrongdoing in financial services, including alleged attempts to rig the markets for Libor and foreign exchange - RTRS.The European Commission has sent questionnaires asking about the price of supra-national, sub-sovereign and agency (SSA) debt to a number of market participants, the sources said, confirming a Financial Times report on Tuesday - RTRS.Debt issuers in this market includes the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and agency borrowers such as the German-backed development bank KfW. Such bonds often covered by an implicit or explicit state guarantee - RTRS.IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, reported in January, quoting several sources, that four London-based traders of SSA debt were being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for possible manipulation of bond prices - RTRS.The sources said one worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, another at Credit Agricole, a third at Nomura and the fourth at Credit Suisse. All four had vacated their desks pending the outcome of the U.S. investigation, they said. The banks declined to comment at the time - RTRS.The FT said the EU probe probably started at the same time as Justice Department's. - RTRS.