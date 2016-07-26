Capital & Counties Properties Plc : Total property return for six months ended 30 june 2016 -2.7 pct, full year 2015: 16 pct .Whilst it is too early to make firm predictions following result of EU referendum, we remain confident in our estates and current conditions on ground remain positive.

Segro Plc : Has appointed Soumen Das as its chief financial officer .Das is expected to join company and board in new year and will succeed Justin Read who will retire at end of 2016.