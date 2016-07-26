Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPCC.L)
CAPCC.L on London Stock Exchange
259.40GBp
3:32pm IST
259.40GBp
3:32pm IST
Change (% chg)
-1.10 (-0.42%)
-1.10 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
260.50
260.50
Open
260.90
260.90
Day's High
260.90
260.90
Day's Low
257.60
257.60
Volume
253,178
253,178
Avg. Vol
2,199,919
2,199,919
52-wk High
326.10
326.10
52-wk Low
254.50
254.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Capital & Counties says 6-month total property return down 2.7 pct
Capital & Counties Properties Plc
Segro Plc appoints Soumen Das as CFO
Segro Plc
BRIEF-Capital & Counties Properties announces 225 mln pounds US private placement debt for Covent Garden
* Says agrees 225 mln stg US private placement debt for covent garden