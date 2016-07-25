Edition:
India

Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)

CAPF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

746.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.30 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs753.45
Open
Rs754.90
Day's High
Rs760.35
Day's Low
Rs742.95
Volume
248,478
Avg. Vol
535,636
52-wk High
Rs839.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capital First raises 300 mln rupees via NCD issue
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Capital First Ltd : Co has raised 300 million rupees via NCD issue .  Full Article

Capital First seeks members' nod to buy shares of Parikarma Investments and Financial Services
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Capital First Ltd : Seeks members' nod to acquire shares of parikarma investments and financial services private limited . Seeks members' nod to approve investment limit up to inr 1bln . Seeks members' nod to approve prepayment of subordinate debt of inr 35 million availed from moonlight equity private limited . Seeks members' nod to grant loan to parikarma investments and financial services private limited .  Full Article

Capital First raises 800 mln rupees via NCD issue
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Capital First Ltd : Company has raised 800 million rupees by issue of NCD's on private placement basis .  Full Article

Capital First March-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Capital First Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 475 million rupees; March-quarter consol total income from operations 5.58 billion rupees .  Full Article

Capital First Ltd News

