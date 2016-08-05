Edition:
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (CAPL.NS)

CAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

694.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.35 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs699.70
Open
Rs688.00
Day's High
Rs701.80
Day's Low
Rs688.00
Volume
32,911
Avg. Vol
124,587
52-wk High
Rs784.80
52-wk Low
Rs310.00

Caplin Point Labs approves sub-division of equity shares in 1:5 ratio
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd : Approved the sub-division of existing equity shares in 1:5 ratio .  Full Article

Caplin Point Labs March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd : March-quarter net profit 151.5 million rupees versus 106 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 772 million rupees versus 581.8 million rupees last year . Recommended final dividend of 35 percent .  Full Article

BRIEF-Caplin Point Laboratories gets U.S. FDA approval for ketorolac tromethamine injection

* Says gets FDA approval for ketorolac tromethamine injection 30 mg/ml in U.S.

