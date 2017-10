Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IT services group Capgemini eyes higher 2017 EPS, 2016 sales rise

Capgemini : 2016 revenues of 12.54 billion euros ($13.3 billion) . Sales +7.9% at constant exchange rates and +5.2% at current exchange rates . Net profit (Group share) is €921 million for 2016, compared with €1,124 million for 2015 . Basic EPS of €5.44 and normalized EPS of €5.62 . Targeting in 2017, a normalized EPS of around €6.10 . Proposes dividend of €1.55 per share in 2017 up 20 cents year-on-year . Operating margin rate of 11.5%, up 90 basis points . For 2017, the Group forecasts revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 3.0%, an operating margin of 11.7% to 11.9% and organic free cash flow generation in excess of €950 million . Looking into discontinuing its equipment resale activity in Brazil Further company coverage: [CAPP.PA] ($1 = 0.9419 euros) ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Early redemption of Cap Gemini "ORNANE"

Capgemini : Early redemption of Cap Gemini "ORNANE" .Decided to redeem all of outstanding zero coupon net share settled bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares of Cap Gemini due January 1, 2019.

Capgemini and Virtustream expand their strategic collaboration

Capgemini : Capgemini and Virtustream expand their strategic collaboration . As part of the collaboration, Capgemini has invested in Virtustream-enabled platforms and will leverage them to provide migration, modernization and hosting solutions Further company coverage: [CAPP.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Capgemini reiterates its objectives for 2016

Capgemini SA :At its Capital Market Day, the group reiterated its objectives for 2016 and confirmed its ambition to achieve a medium-term operating margin of between 12.5 pct and 13.0 pct and organic growth of between 5 pct and 7 pct.

Cap Gemini confirms 2016 outlook

Cap Gemini SA:Confirms its 2016 outlook for growth, operating margin and free cash-flow.

Cap Gemini expands collaboration with Amazon Web Services‍​

Cap Gemini SA:Announces expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services.

Cap Gemini Acquires innovation and design consultancy Fahrenheit 212

Cap Gemini SA:Acquires innovation and design consultancy Fahrenheit 212.

Cap Gemini proposes FY 2015 dividend

Cap Gemini SA:Decided to recommend the payment of a FY 2015 dividend of 1.35 euro per share.

Cap Gemini joins forces with Blueprint‍​

Cap Gemini SA:Capgemini joins forces with Blueprint‍​.Resale agreement is to offer requirements management capabilities for financial services.

Cap Gemini announces 3-year contract with Celaton

Cap Gemini SA:Announces a 3-year contract with Celaton.Global collaboration with Celaton, a specialist Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, to license and use its inSTREAM, cognitive learning technology.