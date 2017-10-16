Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cara Operations Ltd announces purchase of Pickle Barrel

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cara Operations Ltd :Cara Operations Ltd - ‍on October 13, 2017 it entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in Pickle Barrel Group of Restaurants​.

Competition Bureau says will not oppose Cara's deal for St-Hubert

Competition Bureau: Will not oppose proposed acquisition of St-Hubert Restaurants by Cara Operations Ltd .During review of proposed transaction, Bureau determined that substantial lessening or prevention of competition would be unlikely.

Cara Operations Limited announces $230 million private placement of subscription receipts

Cara Operations Limited:Has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of agents led by Scotia Capital Inc and including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc and RBC Dominion Securities Inc to sell 7,863,280 subscription receipts on a private placement basis.Subscription receipts will be sold at a price of $29.25 per Subscription Receipt, for gross proceeds to company of $230,000,940.Net proceeds from offering will be used to finance, in part, purchase price under company's previously announced agreement to acquire 100% of Groupe St-Hubert Inc.

Cara Operations announces intention to implement normal course issuer bid

Cara Operations:Announces intention to implement normal course issuer bid.Under normal course issuer bid would allow Cara to purchase up to 10% of the public float of its subordinate voting shares over a 12 month period.

Cara Operations Ltd declares third quarter dividend

Cara Operations Ltd:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10172 per share on its outstanding subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares.Payment of the dividend will be made on December 15, 2015 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2015.