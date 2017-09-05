Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Carmila sa :H1 net rental income increased by +10% to euro 134.4m.H1 recurring earnings up +14% to euro 92.7m.H1 EPRA NAV per share as at june 30, 2017 increased by +9.4% to euro 28.28 per share.Carmila SA says organic growth generated over semester in gross rental income was up +2.4%..

June 25 (Reuters) - Carmila Sa ::Carmila launches a c. Euro 557 million capital increase in order to pursue its development plan.Carmila sa says carmila announces today launch of capital increase of approximately euro 557 million, that may be increased to approximately euro 632 million.Carmila sa says aim of capital increase is to fund company's 2017-2020 development plan, including 37 extension projects, targeted acquisitions.

Carrefour Property Development SA:Acquires portfolio of 6 assets totaling 16,200 square meters of commercial space.

Carrefour Property Development SA:Thomas Hainez appointed CEO.Francis Mauger remains chairman.

Carrefour Property Development SA:Completes capital increase for 36 million euros.Has issued 1,660,260 shares at 21.69 euros per share.

Carrefour Property Development SA:Proposes FY dividend of ‍1.52​ euros per share.