Edition:
India

Carmila SA (CARM.PA)

CARM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

23.86EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€23.86
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
52,082
52-wk High
€41.91
52-wk Low
€22.42

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Carmila H1 net rental income increased by 10 pct to 134.4 mln euros
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Carmila sa :H1 net rental income increased by +10% to euro 134.4m.H1 recurring earnings up +14% to euro 92.7m.H1 EPRA NAV per share as at june 30, 2017 increased by +9.4% to euro 28.28 per share.Carmila SA says organic growth generated over semester in gross rental income was up +2.4%..  Full Article

Carmila launches euro 557 mln capital increase
Monday, 26 Jun 2017 

June 25 (Reuters) - Carmila Sa ::Carmila launches a c. Euro 557 million capital increase in order to pursue its development plan.Carmila sa says carmila announces today launch of capital increase of approximately euro 557 million, that may be increased to approximately euro 632 million.Carmila sa says aim of capital increase is to fund company's 2017-2020 development plan, including 37 extension projects, targeted acquisitions.  Full Article

Carrefour Property Development acquires portfolio of 6 assets
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

Carrefour Property Development SA:Acquires portfolio of 6 assets totaling 16,200 square meters of commercial space.  Full Article

Thomas Hainez appointed Carrefour Property Development CEO
Tuesday, 19 Apr 2016 

Carrefour Property Development SA:Thomas Hainez appointed CEO.Francis Mauger remains chairman.  Full Article

Carrefour Property Development completes 36 mln euro capital increase
Wednesday, 13 Apr 2016 

Carrefour Property Development SA:Completes capital increase for 36 million euros.Has issued 1,660,260 shares at 21.69 euros per share.  Full Article

Carrefour Property Development SA proposes FY dividend of ‍1.52​ euros per share
Thursday, 18 Feb 2016 

Carrefour Property Development SA:Proposes FY dividend of ‍1.52​ euros per share.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Carmila SA News

BRIEF-Carmila adjusts amount of resources allocated to its liquidity contract

* FOLLOWING THE CLOSING OF ITS PLACEMENT OF 628.6 MILLION EUROS OF ADDITIONAL NEW SHARES, CARMILA ADJUSTS THE AMOUNT OF THE RESOURCES ALLOCATED TO ITS LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AND TERMINATE ITS SUSPENSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

» More CARM.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials