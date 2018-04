Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Inter Cars plans FY 2017 Dividend Of 0.71 Zloty/shr

April 18 (Reuters) - Inter Cars SA ::MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 0.71 ZLOTY PER SHARE OR 10.1 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL.

Inter Cars FY Net Profit Down At 216.4 Mln Zlotys

April 18 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 216.4 MILLION ZLOTYS ON FY REVENUE OF 6.91 BILLION ZLOTYS, IN LINE WITH PRELIMINARY RESULT PUBLISHED ON MARCH 12 nL8N1QU0NN.FY EBITDA 360.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 370.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.WEAKER FINANCIAL RESULTS DUE TO TOO HIGH OPERATING COSTS, ADDITIONAL LOGISTIC COSTS AND INCREASE IN THE VOLUME OF LOGISTICS OPERATIONS.SEES POSSIBILITY FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT IN POLAND AND ABROAD AND PLANS TO OPEN DOZENS OF FOREIGN BRANCHES.PLANS TO INCREASE SALE OF TYRES IN B2C SEGMENT IN 2018.EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO GROW IN 2018 AT A FASTER PACE THAN THE MARKET, BOTH IN POLAND AND ABROAD.

Inter Cars Dec. Revenue Up 4.5% YoY

Jan 9 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA ::DEC. REVENUE AT 402.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 4.5 PERCENT YOY.FY 2017 REVENUE AT 5.32 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 11.2 PERCENT YOY.

Inter Cars Nov. Revenue Up 12.4 Percent YOY

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Inter Cars SA ::NOV. REVENUE 512.9 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 12.4 PERCENT YOY.

Inter Cars Q3 net profit down at 60 mln zlotys

Nov 21 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q3 NET PROFIT WAS 60.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 67.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE WAS 1.77 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.49 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 83.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 85.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Inter Cars Sept. sales up 13.6 pct YR/YR

Oct 10 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA ::REPORTED ON MONDAY SEPTEMBER SALES OF 453 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 13.6 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR.

Inter Cars May revenue up 16.5 pct yoy

June 8 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS MAY REVENUE WAS 462.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 16.5 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR.

Inter Cars Q1 net profit up to 53.0 mln zlotys

May 23 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 1.56 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.30 BILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO .Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 53.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 50.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO .Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 66.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 67.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO .COSTS OF SALE AND GENERAL MANAGEMENT INCREASES IN Q1 BY 20.7 PCT YOY DUE TO LOGISTICS OPERATIONS BASED ON SIMULTANEOUS.FUNCTIONING OF 2 CENTRAL STORES.

Inter Cars Nov. revenue up 27.9 pct YoY

Inter Cars SA :Said on Friday that its November revenue was at 456.0 million zlotys, up 27.9 percent year on year.

WDX offer chosen by Inter Cars Hungary

WDX SA : Its 3.2 million zloty ($829,209) offer for implementation of distribution and storage of goods system chosen by Inter Cars Hungary .Inter Cars Hungary belongs to Inter Cars group .