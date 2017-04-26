Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CAPREIT CEO Thomas Schwartz says diagnosed with prostate cancer

April 25 (Reuters) - CAPREIT :CAPREIT president and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz informs employees and unitholders of health condition.CAPREIT - in a letter to employees, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz, advised that he has been recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.Schwartz will be taking some time to focus on his health and treatment over next few months.Schwartz intends to remain very engaged with CAPREIT's business as president and chief executive officer, during this period.

CAPREIT acquires townhome property in London, Ontario

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Deal for approximately $22.5 million .Deal financed with its acquisition and operating credit facility.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says qtrly NFFO per basic unit $0.455

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says agreed to sell 4.6 mln units

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: Agreed to sell 4.6 million units at price of $32.20/unit . Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces public unit financing of $150mm .Agreed to sell 4.6 million units at a price of $32.20 per unit.

Capreit announces increase in monthly cash distributions

Capreit : Approved a 2.5 pct increase in monthly cash distributions to $0.1042 per unit, or $1.25 per unit on an annualized basis .Capreit announces increase in monthly cash distributions.

CAPREIT buys townhome and MHC Properties

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : CAPREIT further diversifies portfolio with purchase of high quality townhome and MHC Properties .Says paid $10.0 million for property.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT reports Q1 results

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : CAPREIT reports continued growth and strong operating performance in first quarter of 2016 . Q1 revenue rose 12.9 percent .Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly basic normalized funds from operations per unit $0.409.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust acquires Greater Toronto Area Townhome Property

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:Completed the acquisition of a residential townhome property in Markham, Ontario.Paid approximately $16.4 million for the property, financed with its Acquisition and Operating credit facility.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust completed the acquisition of a portfolio of four apartment properties

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:Completed the acquisition of a portfolio of four apartment properties well located in Victoria, British Columbia totaling 169 suites.Purchase price of approximately $29.0 million was funded by the assumption of a $3.0 million mortgage maturing in February 2020.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces December 2015 distribution

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:Says December 2015 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.10167 per Unit.Distribution will be payable on January 15, 2016 to Unitholders of record on December 31.