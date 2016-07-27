Castrol India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 2.07 billion rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 9.68 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.85 billion rupees; total income from operations was 9.24 billion rupees . Declared interim dividend of 4.50 rupees per share . Expects volatility in input costs and exchange rate to continue in 2nd half of the year . In second half of year, co expects lubricant market to continue to recover, driven by increased vehicle sales and freight movement .

BP Plc : BP press release: BP sells partial stake in Castrol India . BP sells partial stake in Castrol India, continues as majority shareholder and reaffirms commitment to Indian Businesses . Intends to continue as majority shareholder of Castrol India . There will be no impact from this financial transaction on staff or customers of Castrol India or on its existing contracts. . Sold approximately 11.5 pct from 71 pct stake it held in Castrol India to a range of domestic and international investors Further company coverage: [BP.L]