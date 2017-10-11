Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Caterpillar maintains dividend rate

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Says ‍Board voted to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-eight cents per share of common stock​.

Caterpillar says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended March up 1 pct

April 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :Caterpillar inc says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march were up 1 percent.Caterpillar inc says north america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march 2017 were down 13 percent.Caterpillar inc says latin america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march were down 25 percent.Caterpillar inc says asia/pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march were up 46 percent - sec filing.

UAW members at Caterpillar voted on March 26 to ratify their tentative central agreement

United Automobile Workers : Uaw - uaw members at caterpillar voted on march 26 to ratify their tentative central agreement . Uaw - the six-year caterpillar agreements cover over 5,000 members in illinois and pennsylvania

UAW says Caterpillar UAW bargaining team reaches tentative deal

United Automobile Workers: United Automobile Workers say the Caterpillar UAW bargaining team has reached a tentative agreement

Caterpillar reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Caterpillar Inc : Caterpillar reports third-quarter 2016 results . Q3 earnings per share $0.85 excluding items . Q3 earnings per share $0.48 . Q3 sales $9.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.87 billion . Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.25 excluding items . Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.35 . "Most commodity prices, while low, seem to have stabilized" . Expect dealers will make substantial inventory reductions during Q4, resulting in lower year-end inventories in 2016, versus 2015 . "Economic weakness throughout much of world persists and, as a result, most of our end markets remain challenged." . Sees 2016 restructuring costs about $800 million . FY outlook for 2016 sales, revenues is about $39 billion, profit is $2.35/share, or $3.25/share excluding restructuring costs . Caterpillar worldwide, full-time employment was about 97,100 at end of q3 2016, compared with about 108,900 at q3 2015 end . Preliminary outlook for 2017 is that sales and revenues will not be significantly different than 2016 . "Remain cautious as we look ahead to 2017" . Changes in dealer inventories had a negative impact on sales in both Q3 of 2016 and Q3 of 2015 . Preliminary outlook for 2017 is based on expectation that world economic growth will remain subdued at close to 2.5 percent . Dealer machine and engine inventories decreased about $700 million in Q3 of 2016 and about $600 million in Q3 of 2015.

Cat Financial's 3rd-qtr profit falls 11 pct

Cat Financial: Third-quarter 2016 revenues of $651 million, a decrease of $2 million, compared with the third quarter of 2015 .Third-quarter 2016 profit was $97 million, a $12 million, or 11 percent decrease from Q3 of 2015.

Caterpillar maintains quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share

Caterpillar Inc : Caterpillar Inc. maintains dividend rate .Caterpillar Inc says to maintain quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of common stock.

Caterpillar Financial Services files offering of up to $1.25 bln of variable denomination floating rate demand notes - SEC filing

Caterpillar Financial Services Corp :Files shelf offering of up to $1.25 billion of variable denomination floating rate demand notes - sec filing.

Wacker Neuson and Caterpillar to end strategic alliance in 2018

Wacker Neuson SE : Wacker Neuson and Caterpillar to end strategic alliance for mini hydraulic excavators under three tons operating weight in 2018 . Will continue to manufacture selected mini excavator models until end of 2019 as part of an ongoing OEM supply relationship . At present, it is hard to predict how machines sales to Caterpillar for remainder of alliance through May 2018 will develop . First full-year effect on Wacker Neuson group revenue will be seen in 2019 .Shares down 4.94 percent.