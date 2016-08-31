Caxton And CTP Publishers And Printers Ltd : FY revenue showed a marginal growth of 2.3 pct to 6.40 bln rand . FY headline earnings per share of 116.4 cents ,an increase of 7 pct . FY adjusted headline earnings per share declined by 5.1 pct . Has declared a dividend of 70.0 cents (2015: 65.0 cents) per ordinary share (gross) .Preference dividend of 570 cents per share (gross) for year ending June 30 2016.