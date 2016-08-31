Edition:
Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd (CATJ.J)

CATJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,320.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
1,325.00
Open
1,300.00
Day's High
1,320.00
Day's Low
1,300.00
Volume
1,402,733
Avg. Vol
134,035
52-wk High
1,406.00
52-wk Low
1,045.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Caxton and CTP Publishers FY HEPS up 7 pct to 116.4 cents
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Caxton And CTP Publishers And Printers Ltd : FY revenue showed a marginal growth of 2.3 pct to 6.40 bln rand . FY headline earnings per share of 116.4 cents ,an increase of 7 pct . FY adjusted headline earnings per share declined by 5.1 pct . Has declared a dividend of 70.0 cents (2015: 65.0 cents) per ordinary share (gross) .Preference dividend of 570 cents per share (gross) for year ending June 30 2016.  Full Article

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
